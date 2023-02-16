Bird and nature lovers in Cayuga, Seneca and Schuyler counties are invited to take part in the 26th annual Great Backyard Bird Count from Friday, Feb. 17, through Monday, Feb. 20.

Participants can visit outdoor places, from a local park to their backyard, for at least 15 minutes on one of the four count days to tally the birds they see and submit their results to scientists to study. Counts can be reported by uploading results to birdcount.org, using the Merlin Bird ID smartphone app or using the eBird Mobile smartphone app; both apps automatically upload findings.

Started in 1998, the count is organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada. It helps scientists learn about bird populations by area. According to a recent study published in Science, 2.9 billion breeding adult birds have been lost since 1970, the equivalent of one in four birds on Earth.

“Birds need our help just like the American eagle needed our help in the past. If we all pitch in, we can help bird populations rebound, just like we did with eagle populations in the past.” said Ryan Staychock, Cornell Cooperative Extension environmental/natural resources educator for Cayuga, Schuyler, and Seneca counties, in a news release. “We all need to spread the word to our family, friends and neighbors about the loss of bird populations. But participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count is one way to be a citizen scientist and take immediate action to help the avian populations in our world, and right here in the Finger Lakes region of New York.”

For more information, visit birdcount.org.