How urban renewal in Auburn shaped me as an urbanist, part three

It has been a long journey for me since that day in the summer of 1974 — from an 18-year-old kid covering his first urban renewal meeting to a 65-year-old man who has been in the middle of urban development battles all over the country for most of his life as a journalist and urban planner. But through it all, I have carried Auburn with me every minute of every day.

Many urban planners grow up in big cities and they have a big-city perspective on what urban life should be like. But Auburn endowed me with a deep understanding that the benefits of urban life — close proximity to everything you need, the ability to walk and bike everywhere, a rich tapestry of everyday life — did not exist only in big cities. They could exist in small towns as well, so long as those towns had jobs as well as people and could hang on to culture, entertainment, sports, and other activities indigenous to the place. When I saw these attributes begin to disappear in Auburn, it broke my heart and set me on a course to find them — and re-create them — in other small cities across the country.