How urban renewal in Auburn shaped me as an urbanist, part three

It took me a long time — almost 40 years — to realize that I too was heartbroken about what happened to Auburn and that this heartbreak had actually defined my career, both as a journalist and an urban planner. In recent years I have jokingly referred to my urban PTSD — the trauma I experienced as a high school and college kid watching my beautiful historic little city half-demolished as I watched. It is perhaps no surprise, then, that even more than my father, I left Auburn behind for a long time. I moved to Southern California — about as far away from Auburn as you can get and still be in the continental United States — and didn’t come back much for 20 years.
And on that journey, I kept looking for my Auburn — a place that somehow combined a small scale with the concentrated urbanism that I knew as a kid. But at the time I was looking it seemed impossible to imagine that this kind of small-town urbanism would ever exist again anywhere in America. At that time, it was hard enough to imagine strong, vibrant cities of any size. Even very large cities like New York and Philadelphia were struggling.
By the time I left Upstate New York for good in 1980, the United States was a solidly suburban country, with cities still strongly in retreat. For no particular reason, I landed in Los Angeles — the epitome of the suburban United States. L.A. was a low-rise, auto-oriented place that had served for more than half a century as a kind of “national suburb” — a place where people from all over the county could escape places like Auburn that boxed them in, and build a prosperous, happy, and auto-oriented life. Although L.A. was fascinating — so fascinating that I wrote The Reluctant Metropolis about it — it was also alienating. I was pretty sure that I would never experience anything like the walkable, small-scale urbanism I knew as a kid.
As it happened, however, the ‘80s turned out to be a time when people began to rediscover the experience of cities. This was the time that gentrification began — when we first began to see Brooklyn and Oakland and Hoboken gain new residents and new investment. And, surprisingly, Los Angeles turned out to be a great place to look for the small-scale urbanism I missed.
L.A. seems unplanned, but as Greg Hise wrote in "Magnetic Los Angeles," much of it was in fact deliberately planned: Small-scale downtowns surrounded by working-class neighborhoods close to a nearby factory or plant (including, in some cases, a movie studio — no less of a “factory” to Los Angeles than the prison was to Auburn). These neighborhoods were connected — in the early 20th Century, at least — by the most extensive interurban system in the nation. Though by the ‘80s L.A. was defined primarily by its freeway system, it was in fact dotted with small-scale downtowns on the verge of bouncing back. The most famous of these, of course, are Pasadena and Santa Monica, but there are dozens more. This was a form of urban development that I intuitively understood.
The beach town of Ventura was not literally one of these old interurban suburbs, but it was definitely the same kind of place. Sixty miles from downtown L.A., on the road to Santa Barbara, it was far enough removed from L.A. that it was not really integrated into the region’s larger commuting pattern. But it was historically a working-class town without much pretension, and it was one of the oldest cities in Southern California. By the ‘80s, it was largely suburban in a way that Auburn was not, because, unlike Auburn, Ventura had not been bypassed by postwar suburban growth. The downtown that had once been the center of everything was in transition and day-to-day retail activity had moved to shopping malls on the edge of town.
But the remnants of an Auburn-type urban history remained downtown — the Knights of Columbus, the Masonic Temple, the Elks Club, the bank on the main corner of downtown, the downtown movie palace that was now a live music venue, the 1920s building where all the lawyers had historically had their offices, a downtown post office, locally owned camera and stationery stores, and a beautiful Beaux Arts county courthouse that was now the city hall. There was even, just to the west of downtown, a kind of “factory gate” neighborhood with modest homes from the teens and twenties for working families — the “factory” being the nearby oil fields.
Ventura was not without its scars from urban renewal. In the ‘60s, California Highway 101 (“Ventura Highway”) had been plowed a path through the center of town between downtown and the beach. Thankfully, the historic downtown was spared, but the beachfront area was redeveloped with an uninspiring collection of condos, apartments, and hotels.
Yet, the older part of town was still eminently walkable and bikeable and a fair number of people lived there without owning a car. And given what I learned from Dad back in Auburn, it was not hard to figure out how the town worked — how the power to get things done radiated from the politicians, the business leaders, the police department, and the rest of the civic infrastructure. (Unlike Auburn, Ventura did not have a Mafia, though it did have the Hells Angels, with whom the police department had an uneasy working relationship.) Once again, I could see how decisions made by the power structure affected how the city worked and how the whole physical environment of the city was structured — a power structure I eventually became part of as an elected city councilmember and mayor.
Most astonishingly, as the county seat and historic center of oil and agriculture in Ventura County, Ventura was pretty self-contained — much as Auburn was when I was a kid. Far more than other Southern California towns, it was a place where you could live your whole life. Most people who lived in town worked in town, so the people you saw at work were also the people you saw at the farmer’s market or at your kids’ soccer practice. In the 25 years that I lived there — and, in particular, the eight years that I served on the city council — I fought fiercely for the idea that Ventura should remain a self-contained place and not deteriorate into a mere bedroom suburb or retirement town.
In other words, Auburn shaped my approach to Ventura more than I can say. Twenty-seven hundred miles from home, my town was still my house.
In recent years, I have not lived in Ventura, but I have returned to Auburn more frequently than I used to. Like most of upstate New York, Auburn still struggles economically. And the retail businesses that fled downtown for the mall have had a tough time, as the mall has fought a losing battles against the local Walmart, where the parking lots is perpetually full to overflowing.
Downtown Auburn has seen few new buildings constructed in the last half century — a turn of events that Paul Lattimore and the civic leaders of the 1960s and ‘70s never expected. After half a century after urban renewal, downtown still has many gaps. The Wegmans still presents a blank wall to Genesee Street, the main drag in town. Most Auburnians are accustomed to the Outlet — now commonly referred to as the Owasco River — as an open feature of downtown, rather than something hidden behind 19th Century buildings.
Still, a lack of building does not mean a lack of investment. Downtown Auburn — like downtown Ventura and so many other downtowns across the country — has reinvented itself successfully with breweries, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Many of these investors are native Auburnians who moved away for opportunity like I did — not a few of them, ironically, to Los Angeles — only to return because they missed the sense of community Auburn provided and the sense of authenticity they felt downtown. Half the historic downtown may be gone, but the other half is pretty great.
It has been a long journey for me since that day in the summer of 1974 — from an 18-year-old kid covering his first urban renewal meeting to a 65-year-old man who has been in the middle of urban development battles all over the country for most of his life as a journalist and urban planner. But through it all, I have carried Auburn with me every minute of every day.
Many urban planners grow up in big cities and they have a big-city perspective on what urban life should be like. But Auburn endowed me with a deep understanding that the benefits of urban life — close proximity to everything you need, the ability to walk and bike everywhere, a rich tapestry of everyday life — did not exist only in big cities. They could exist in small towns as well, so long as those towns had jobs as well as people and could hang on to culture, entertainment, sports, and other activities indigenous to the place. When I saw these attributes begin to disappear in Auburn, it broke my heart and set me on a course to find them — and re-create them — in other small cities across the country.
But it is more than satisfying to see these things still thriving to a certain extent in Auburn — and thriving and growing in small cities all across the country, including Bentura. Because without all these things, you can live in a place but you are incomplete. With them, your town can be your house, as it was for both my father and for me.
Auburn native Bill Fulton is the former mayor of Ventura, California, and currently serves as director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University in Houston. He can be emailed at bfulton@rice.edu or contacted on Twitter @billfultonvta.
