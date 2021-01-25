 Skip to main content
Human Services Coalition of Cayuga County launches communication tool
Human Services Coalition of Cayuga County launches communication tool

The Human Services Coalition of Cayuga County has launched a service to help local nonprofits connect better.

The HSC Communications Exchange is an email listserv that can help local nonprofits share information in real time. The platform is managed by the coalition, which is partnering with Cayuga Community College to host the technology.

"We surveyed not for profit directors as part of our strategic planning process", said Jessica Soule, chair of the coalition’s Coordinating Council, in a news release. "More timely communication and information sharing across agencies and county departments was near the top of their needs list."

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the need for quick communication within the local community services sector, Soule added.

"New information was being pushed out daily, sometimes hourly. Programs and services were changing quickly. People’s needs were changing as well. The sector simply didn't have an effective mechanism to stay on top of it all," she said.

The exchange is open to program directors, case managers, city and county departments that work with community agencies, elected officials, board members, funders and anyone else affiliated with the nonprofit sector.

For more information, or to subscribe, visit human-services.org/exchange, email admin@human-services.org or call (315) 702-6389.

