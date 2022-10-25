Hunger awareness dinner featuring local student bowls to take place in Auburn

Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes will host an Empty Bowls Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the parish hall of Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco.

The dinner coincides with World Hunger Day and is intended to raise awareness of the agency's hunger programs and services, as well as financial support for them. Guests will learn about local anti-poverty efforts and receive a handmade ceramic bowl to serve as a reminder that hunger exists in the community. The bowls are made and donated by local artists and organizations, including Weedsport and Port Byron schools and Cayuga Community College.

Port Byron teacher Sara St. Pierre has been working with Catholic Charities for 10 years to support the event.

"Any empty bowl is symbolic to those who don't have food," she said in a news release. "So the empty bowls project became a project of artisans and art for us to remember symbolically that there are so many people out there who do go home to an empty bowl."

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 10.

For more information, call (315) 789-2235 ext. 104, email rhonda.zettlemoyer@dor.org or visit catholiccharitiesfl.org.