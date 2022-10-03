Hunger awareness dinners to take place in Auburn, Geneva

Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes will host Empty Bowls Dinners in Geneva and Auburn in October.

The dinners coincide with World Hunger Day and are intended to raise awareness of the agency's hunger programs and services, as well as financial support for them. Guests will learn about local anti-poverty efforts and receive a handmade ceramic bowl to serve as a reminder that hunger exists in the community. The bowls are made and donated by local artists and organizations, including Weedsport and Port Byron schools and Cayuga Community College.

The dinners will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Our Lady of Peace Parish Center on Center Street in Geneva, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the parish hall of Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 10.

For more information, call (315) 789-2235 ext. 104, email rhonda.zettlemoyer@dor.org or visit catholiccharitiesfl.org.