It's that time of year when the season begins to transition from the dormancy of winter to the hope and growth of spring, and here within the health and wellness department at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, that hope and growth is abounding.

In the spirit of growth, we have a couple of new programs beginning in April: Cardiac Care, a 12-week program for graduates of cardiac rehab or those individuals whose health factors classify them as at-risk, and Y Ignite. For Y Ignite, join our instructor Lindsay as she guides you through this eight-week program that takes participants through a self-accountability journey, gaining friendships and strength in a small group training setting. Participants will have pre- and post-program assessments taken, a nutrition workshop during the program, and access to a registered dietician.

One of our most popular programs, LiveStrong at the YMCA, is back on the schedule for a spring session beginning April 10. It is open to adults 18 years or older at no cost. Participants experience improved fitness and quality of life and significant decreases in cancer-related fatigue. Sessions are held both in the morning and evening twice a week. Call to schedule your intake appointment today.

The perennial favorite run group is back and reinvigorated into the members-only, free Run Club. The fee-based, open to members and non-members alike Endurance Training Group will be offered semi-annually to train for various events of varying distances throughout the year.

As we continue to work on reaching our younger members, we offer equipment orientations to our weight room area as well as the Cybex/Nautilus area, aiding in their fitness education and supporting the growth of strong minds and healthy bodies. These orientations are required for anyone younger than 18 in the weight room or younger than 14 in the Cybex/Nautilus circuit area.

Our personal training space has recently undergone some updates to enhance the atmosphere, making it a more comfortable and effective space for trainers to optimize their clients' training results. Schedule a complimentary session to give it a look for yourself!

Our programs and the equipment we need to run these programs continue to grow and prosper, thanks to the support of member donors and foundations that have contributed to enhancing what we can offer our community. Recently we have added two new LifeFitness treadmills, six new Schwinn spin bikes and a PhysioStep recumbent stepper, and a new upright bike is also on the way.

Along with our very robust group exercise offerings, we have a couple of unique and special classes that you aren't going to find anywhere else: Boxing Bootcamp and Zen Barre. Join certified boxing coaches for Boxing Bootcamp in this fast-paced circuit-style class. Zen Barre will provide the ultimate workout using a combination of barre and Pilates moves connecting with yoga's mind, body and spirit philosophies. During class, you will experience a feeling of grounding and calming while raising your heart rate and strengthening your muscles.

Quest Diagnostics will be here from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, for the AMBA Blood Screening Event. This low-cost blood screening event will measure coronary disease, cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, cholesterol/HDL ratio, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, anemia, kidney disease, diabetes and glucose levels. These tests and more are available. Register by calling 1-800-234-8888.

Tune to our social media pages to check out our Wellness Wednesday content for information on upcoming programs, tips, tricks and exercises to help you round out your wellness journey, along with other updates and info about the happenings around your YMCA.

Thank you for continuing to support us in supporting you; here's to building stronger kids, stronger lives and stronger communities — together!