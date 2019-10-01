Select fried cauliflower bites and pizza samples as an appetizer followed by cheesy potato bacon, chicken noodle and buffalo chicken mac-and-cheese soup. Entries will include sliders, quesadillas and a selection of different types of chili. For dessert, try pumpkin half-moon cookies and chocolate stout brownies.
This menu of yummy foods will be available for sampling at the Auburn Education Foundation’s Gobble 'n' Go IV, to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Auburn. Gobble 'n' Go is a restaurant crawl where participants sample a favorite menu item chosen by the venue. Participants will be given a map that details the location and food selection of all participating venues. Several venues will also be offering, for purchase, selected drink specials to complement the food tasting. The last stop will once again be at the Knights of Columbus, where participants will be served a dinner buffet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Also be on the lookout for any of the three gobble rocks painted by the very talented Sandy Shutter. Each will be hidden at a different venue waiting for a lucky person to claim for a prize. Big D’s Limousine will be providing transportation to convenient stops along the way if you prefer not to walk the event. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased with cash or check at the business office at the Tubman Administration Building on Thornton Avenue and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District office located at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St. Tickets may be purchased via PayPal online at auburnedfoundation.org.
This year, there are 17 participating venues. Show your ticket or PayPal receipt at any of the starting points: Burger Theory at the Holiday Inn, Octane Social House at Genesee Center, Good Shepherds Brewing Co., Moro’s Table, or The Refinery Modern Fare at the Hilton Garden Inn to receive your event wristband. Other stops include A.T. Walley & Co., Mesa Grande Taqueria, Moondog’s Lounge, Next Chapter Brewpub, Parker’s Grille & Taphouse, Prison City Pub & Brewery, Regenerations, Taste NY Market at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 3 Leaf Tea, Wild’s Eats & Sweets and last stop Knights of Columbus. Auburn Education Foundation is grateful for the partnership of these local businesses. All are offering delicious tastings and look forward to serving many Gobble ‘n' Go “gobblers”!
This event would also not be possible without sponsors who continue to show their support for AEF’s mission. We recognize and thank our primary sponsor, The Refinery Modern Fare at the Hilton Garden Inn, along with Savannah Bank, DJ Puff Advisors Group, Jacobs Press, The Citizen, Big D’s Limousine, Knights of Columbus and the Auburn Downtown BID.
This event is an annual fundraiser for Auburn Education Foundation whose mission is to support an enriched learning environment for Auburn Enlarged City School District students through collaborations, gifts and grants. Through a competitive grants process, Auburn Education Foundation awards funding to educators who have creative project ideas that capture the imagination of students, but which cannot be funded through the regular district budget. Monies from this particular event will go toward these grants. This past school year, Auburn Education Foundation awarded $11,732 in educator grants and $25,000 for innovation labs in the elementary schools. Fundraisers like Gobble ‘n' Go will allow AEF to fund even more grants this school year. A listing and brief description of recent grants can be found on the AEF website, auburnedfoundation.org. I encourage everyone to explore the website to learn not only about the grants AEF has funded, but also the events held throughout the year.
So far this school year, Auburn Education Foundation partnered with the district to host the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce Business After 5 in September. This event showcased the technology program at Auburn High School and the skills of BOCES culinary arts students who prepared hors d’oeuvres for the event. This spring, AEF plans to once again raise money through its restaurant gift card fundraiser, and in May, will host its annual Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction ceremony where past graduates who have distinguished themselves through outstanding academic, professional, personal or civic achievements are recognized. Of course, AEF looks forward to this year’s grant applications submitted by district staff. It promises to be another great year!