Hutchinson: Foundation's support continues for Auburn district, students

Meetings via Zoom. Schools and businesses closed. Social distancing and face masks become the rule. Fundraising opportunities lost.
This has, for Auburn Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, become the new normal. Even during these very challenging times, however, AEF continues to be committed to its mission to support an enriched learning environment for Auburn Enlarged City School District students through collaborations, gifts and grants.
Through a competitive grants process, Auburn Education Foundation awards funding to educators who have creative project ideas that capture the attention and imagination of district students. This past fall, AEF awarded grants totaling more than $10,000 to fund 10 innovative projects. This spring, AEF had just approved and awarded over $11,000 in funding for seven more creative ideas when schools were closed, making it unlikely that these grants could move forward this school year.
Not to be deterred, these educators were contacted and given the option to proceed with each project in the next school year. Included are projects at Casey Park Elementary School, Seward Elementary School, Auburn Junior High School and Auburn High School. In total, all of the grants intended for the 2019-2020 school year will impact more than 4,500 students with some of the projects incorporated into the curriculum every year.
In addition, AEF would like all current staff to know that the fall grant application, due Oct. 15, can be found on AEF’s website, auburnedfoundation.org. Auburn Education Foundation will continue to provide funding for extended learning opportunities for students, and to also partner with the district to support shared goals. A listing and description of past grants can be found on the website. Check out these innovative ideas that benefit our students!
Spring is the time of year that AEF usually holds its annual restaurant gift card fundraiser. Chances to win a gift card were available at all schools during spring concerts. This could not be held this year, but the hope is to bring it back next year. Spring is also when AEF hosts its annual Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction event where distinguished alumni of Auburn public schools are recognized and honored for their academic, professional, personal or civic achievement. The event has been rescheduled, and will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Those being honored this year are Dr. Marc Brown, William Snee (posthumously), Dr. Susan Taylor-Brown, Martha Gallo, Brian Kreydatus and Jared Tuxill. All of these honorees have impressive biographies and interesting stories that they will share with the community at the September event. A brief description of the accomplishments of each inductee and information regarding the purchase of tickets can be found on the website.
This induction ceremony has become an inspirational event where the community comes together to honor alumni. The Hall of Distinction committee accepts nominations for this honor at any time throughout the year. Nominations are kept on file and reviewed each year, and inductees are selected from all nominations received. If you know of someone who deserves this recognition, please visit the website and complete a nomination form.
Auburn Education Foundation continues to support the Auburn Enlarged City School District, its staff and students. In particular, AEF would like to congratulate each member of the class of 2020 and extend best wishes for every success in all future endeavors. We applaud this group of students and all their accomplishments, and certainly hope that graduation celebrations can be held at some point in the future. These graduates are featured in a slideshow on the district’s website that is well worth watching!
AEF also appreciates and recognizes all district staff, students and parents for working together to keep school alive during these unusual times. Kudos to those who work to prepare the grab-'n'-go meals, thanks to teachers who conduct digital lessons, and much appreciation to parents who oversee schooling at home each day. Challenging times require innovation and creativity to overcome all obstacles.
Auburn Education Foundation salutes all who are doing what they can to support the education of Auburn’s youth. As has often been stated, we are in this together and together, we can and will meet and overcome all challenges due to this global pandemic.
Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors.
