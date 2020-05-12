Hutchinson: Foundation's support continues for Auburn district, students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings via Zoom. Schools and businesses closed. Social distancing and face masks become the rule. Fundraising opportunities lost.

This has, for Auburn Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, become the new normal. Even during these very challenging times, however, AEF continues to be committed to its mission to support an enriched learning environment for Auburn Enlarged City School District students through collaborations, gifts and grants.

Through a competitive grants process, Auburn Education Foundation awards funding to educators who have creative project ideas that capture the attention and imagination of district students. This past fall, AEF awarded grants totaling more than $10,000 to fund 10 innovative projects. This spring, AEF had just approved and awarded over $11,000 in funding for seven more creative ideas when schools were closed, making it unlikely that these grants could move forward this school year.

Not to be deterred, these educators were contacted and given the option to proceed with each project in the next school year. Included are projects at Casey Park Elementary School, Seward Elementary School, Auburn Junior High School and Auburn High School. In total, all of the grants intended for the 2019-2020 school year will impact more than 4,500 students with some of the projects incorporated into the curriculum every year.