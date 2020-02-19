Hutchinson: Meet the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction Class of 2020

An award-winning artist, a physician skilled in Mohs surgery, a decorated Navy SEAL, a financial executive who advocates for women and girls, an Emmy-winning journalist and a Ph.D. social worker with a master's in public health. What do all of these talented people have in common? They are all members of Auburn Education Foundation’s Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction Class of 2020. All are leaders in their respective vocation, and each has been recognized for his/her work.
Brian Kreydatus (AHS, 1987) is a practicing artist and professor who teaches studio art classes at the College of William and Mary. His areas of specialization are printmaking and life drawings. A Fulbright Scholar, Brian has participated in numerous solo exhibitions and group shows throughout the world. His many honors and awards include an artist residency at La Cite Internationale des Arts in Paris, France.
Dr. Marc Brown (AHS, 1971) became the first director of the Division of Dermatologic Surgery, Oncology and Mohs Surgery at the University of Rochester. He lectures and teaches peers and students at local and national meetings focusing on Mohs surgery, a precise surgical technique used to treat skin cancer. Dr. Brown has published numerous articles, written two books and served as an editorial reviewer for several major dermatological journals.
Chief Warrant Officer Jared Tuxill (AHS, 1989) enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from SUNY Maritime. Following training, he was assigned to SEAL Team Eight and deployed twice to the Persian Gulf. Beginning in 2001, Jared conducted numerous deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. His personal decorations include the Silver Star, six Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, two Defense Meritorious Service Medals and numerous individual and unit decorations.
Martha Gallo (AHS, 1975) is a senior executive with over 30 years experience at some of the world’s largest and most complex global financial institutions. In her latest role at AIG, Martha served as executive vice president and chief information officer. Martha also has a long-standing commitment to the advancement of women and girls and serves as board co-chair of the Women’s Refugee Commission. She believes that women’s contributions play a critical role in business, government and the broader community.
William Snee (AHS, 1971), professionally known as Bill Carey, is being honored posthumously. Bill was one of central New York’s most honored television news journalists. His career began in radio at WMBO in Auburn and he rose to the position of executive producer of WTVH. He also worked at WIXT and then helped to put Time Warner Cable’s all-news channel on the air. Bill was a Syracuse Press Club Wall of Distinction honoree. He won three Emmys, six RTNDA Murrow Awards and numerous awards from the Syracuse Press Club and New York Associated Press Broadcasters Association.
Susan Taylor-Brown, Ph.D. (AHS, 1972) is a recognized social worker and an expert on mental health issues of chronic illnesses. She was invited to serve on the care-giving and mental health expert panel for the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Human Development. Dr. Taylor-Brown has also developed services for the HIV affected community and family members, and was awarded a Certificate of Recognition for developing services for HIV women and their children from the New York State Department of Health on World AIDS Day in 1999. Dr. Taylor-Brown is dedicated to promoting social equity, and supports those organizations that promote the active participation of individuals and groups confronting barriers to full inclusion in today’s society.
The Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction was created to honor those Auburn graduates who have distinguished themselves through outstanding academic, professional, personal or civic achievements. The accomplishments of these six individuals will be recognized on Friday, May 15, when they will be inducted into the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction Class of 2020.
The ceremony will be at the Hilton Garden Inn, and begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available via PayPal at auburnedfoundation.org.
With this year’s class, 48 graduates from Auburn public schools will have been inducted into the Hall of Distinction. Auburn Education Foundation accepts nominations for the Hall of Distinction at any time. If you would like to nominate someone for this honor, the nomination form can be found on AEF’s website at auburnedfoundation.org. All nominations are kept active and reviewed each year. Biographies of previous inductees can also be found on the website.
Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors.