Hutchinson: Meet the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction Class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Martha Gallo (AHS, 1975) is a senior executive with over 30 years experience at some of the world’s largest and most complex global financial institutions. In her latest role at AIG, Martha served as executive vice president and chief information officer. Martha also has a long-standing commitment to the advancement of women and girls and serves as board co-chair of the Women’s Refugee Commission. She believes that women’s contributions play a critical role in business, government and the broader community.

William Snee (AHS, 1971), professionally known as Bill Carey, is being honored posthumously. Bill was one of central New York’s most honored television news journalists. His career began in radio at WMBO in Auburn and he rose to the position of executive producer of WTVH. He also worked at WIXT and then helped to put Time Warner Cable’s all-news channel on the air. Bill was a Syracuse Press Club Wall of Distinction honoree. He won three Emmys, six RTNDA Murrow Awards and numerous awards from the Syracuse Press Club and New York Associated Press Broadcasters Association.