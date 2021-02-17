Hutchinson: Recent Auburn school grants support video, weather programs, more

A book vending machine, snowshoes, video editing, weather models, personalized learning and GooseChase! What is the common link? All are grants funded by the Auburn Education Foundation that not only enhance the quality of education of district students, but also expose students to unique learning opportunities. This school year has certainly been challenging for teachers, students and parents. AEF, however, has continued to provide monetary support for innovative and unique programs designed by staff to extend educational opportunities for Auburn’s students even during these trying times.
The book vending machine was actually a grant awarded to Seward Elementary School last spring. The vending machine is filled with books of varying topics that are appropriate for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Students earn “Bee Bucks” through Seward’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program, and then exchange the “Bee Bucks” for tokens that work in the machine. According to Mrs. Amy Mahunik, Seward principal, students are working hard to earn a trip to the book vending machine!
Twenty-five pairs of snowshoes were purchased for Herman Avenue Elementary School to be used in gym classes for the younger students. Children will be participating in an outdoor activity, a welcome reprieve from so much screen and indoor time this year. Additional learning opportunities are being developed for the students when outside on snowshoes!
Eighth graders at Auburn Junior High School will learn about all aspects of making movies with the purchase of a subscription to WeVideo. Video production is considered to be a must-have skill, and has been incorporated into the school's technology curriculum. Students will take on the role of script writer, videographer, director, talent and sound editor for their own video projects. This program is designed for remote, hybrid and in-school productions, allowing all in the target group to participate. Potential projects include the creation of a video yearbook.
The earth science department at Auburn High School will purchase the American Meteorological Weather Cycler, interactive models that allow students to manipulate a variety of weather variables to see cause and effect. The goal is to help students understand the complex weather phenomenon in the atmosphere. Students will analyze and interpret the data, read the graphs on the weather cycler and identify fronts and associated weather patterns.
GooseChase is a digital scavenger hunt where students/families compete against each other to complete “missions” involving either text, photo or video answers. Each mission is assigned a point value and bonus points can be earned for creativity. This program will be available to all district students/families and information will be sent home to all. Not only is this a fun activity for students/families to participate in, but also a way to re-establish a sense of community that has been lost due to the lack of time students are physically in school. This, too, will serve to engage both remote and hybrid learners. Watch for instructions! Prizes will be awarded.
The final grant awarded is to the Auburn Enlarged City School District to supplement a personalized learning teacher fellowship program. The funds purchased supplies to further enhance the students’ experiences in this individualized learning model. This teaching fellowship helps educators reimagine what is possible for every student by redesigning the classroom experience. Selected educators will engage in workshops to collaborate, learn and practice strategies that will be implemented within the classroom for both in-person and remote instruction.
Recognizing creative, unique projects submitted by educators is the main mission of AEF. The organization does, however, through its Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction program, recognize those graduates who have distinguished themselves through outstanding academic, professional, personal or civic achievements. To date, 42 graduates have been selected for this honor. The event for the class of 2020 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, AEF had hoped to induct that class this spring. Unfortunately, due to ongoing safety concerns and the uncertainty regarding rules about large gatherings, AEF has made the difficult decision to delay this celebration again until May 2022. Watch for details!
As with all nonprofit organizations, Auburn Education Foundation was unable to hold its signature fundraising events that help fund the grants described in this article. However, thanks to the generosity of our caring community, the response this year has been extraordinary. Donations have increased 44% over last year’s campaign. Clearly, Auburn recognizes the need to support education during these difficult times. The commitment to education from businesses, individuals and foundations who supported this year’s appeal allowed the organization to fund grants worth $28,755.75. Thank you! Donations can still be made on AEF’s website, auburnedfoundation.org, or checks can be mailed to AEF, P.O. Box 592, Auburn, NY 13021.
Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.