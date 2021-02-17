Hutchinson: Recent Auburn school grants support video, weather programs, more

The final grant awarded is to the Auburn Enlarged City School District to supplement a personalized learning teacher fellowship program. The funds purchased supplies to further enhance the students’ experiences in this individualized learning model. This teaching fellowship helps educators reimagine what is possible for every student by redesigning the classroom experience. Selected educators will engage in workshops to collaborate, learn and practice strategies that will be implemented within the classroom for both in-person and remote instruction.

Recognizing creative, unique projects submitted by educators is the main mission of AEF. The organization does, however, through its Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction program, recognize those graduates who have distinguished themselves through outstanding academic, professional, personal or civic achievements. To date, 42 graduates have been selected for this honor. The event for the class of 2020 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, AEF had hoped to induct that class this spring. Unfortunately, due to ongoing safety concerns and the uncertainty regarding rules about large gatherings, AEF has made the difficult decision to delay this celebration again until May 2022. Watch for details!

As with all nonprofit organizations, Auburn Education Foundation was unable to hold its signature fundraising events that help fund the grants described in this article. However, thanks to the generosity of our caring community, the response this year has been extraordinary. Donations have increased 44% over last year’s campaign. Clearly, Auburn recognizes the need to support education during these difficult times. The commitment to education from businesses, individuals and foundations who supported this year’s appeal allowed the organization to fund grants worth $28,755.75. Thank you! Donations can still be made on AEF’s website, auburnedfoundation.org, or checks can be mailed to AEF, P.O. Box 592, Auburn, NY 13021.

Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.

