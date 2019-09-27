Sometime during the summer of 2011, Mary Beth Riley Moran began talking to a colleague about dogs.
A safety inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration working in Pittsburgh at the time, Moran later went to the house of that colleague. He had a dog to show her.
That dog was Dozer, then a 3-month-old bloodhound. Moran breeds Dalmatians, so she looked Dozer over, from jowls to paws, like a kennel club judge. And she was impressed.
“I said, ‘I think you have to show him,’” Moran recalled during a phone interview Wednesday. “I was so impressed how beautiful he was.”
That moment of fascination with bloodhounds led Moran to make the breed a part of her life ever since. First she became co-owner of Dozer, who’s now 8. She also co-owns Hershey, who lives with Dozer in Pennsylvania. Then there’s Mia, 3 1/2, who lives with Moran in Webster. A native of Auburn who grew up in Venice Center, she settled in the Rochester area after a decorated 20-year career as an engine mechanic and then a flight engineer in the Air Force. She owns 15 dogs overall, the rest being Dalmatians and one shar-pei mix.
This weekend, Moran returns to the Finger Lakes region with Mia for two events that will test the purebred bloodhound’s unique gifts of not only wrinkly beauty, but one of the best noses in nature.
First, Mia will be shown at the four-day Wine Country Circuit Dog Shows in Romulus, where her conformation to the breed’s American Bloodhound Club standards will be judged. Then, on Saturday, Moran will take Mia to Ithaca to earn her intermediate certification in man-trailing, which tests her ability to follow and identify a person through their scent.
For Moran, the latter event is the one that truly affirms her love for bloodhounds.
“This is what they’re bred to do,” she said. “Bloodhounds get a scent — an animal, a person — and they’re gonna follow it. That’s why you have to have a fenced-in yard for them.”
In man-trailing, a person called a runner and another called a cross-runner lay a trail. Several hours later, a bloodhound at the beginning of the trail is given a scent article, such as a sock, from the runner. Using the 300 million receptors in its nose, the dog has an hour to lead their owner to the runner and, through physical contact, identify them — and not the cross-runner, who acts as a decoy.
Moran began man-trailing with Mia last October, and she's already earned her beginner certification. In advance of Saturday’s intermediate test, the two have spent a few hours each of the last nine weekends with volunteer runners, honing Mia's trailing ability at unfamiliar locations. With an average identification time of 12 minutes, Moran has faith her bloodhound will do well on Saturday. She plans to keep training Mia until she passes the expert certification test, which takes place in a busier area with more scents that can throw her off the trail.
“Mia’s been a blessing,” Moran said. “She’s a real easy girl to train.”
Moran also plans to breed Mia early next year. Because she shows such promise at man-trailing, Moran may also train her for search-and-rescue work, which Dozer has done. Whether it’s finding a lost child or a wandering senior, there's nothing more important a bloodhound's nose can be used to find than someone in need, Moran said.
“It’s a moment of a dog saving your life,” she said. “I get goosebumps.”