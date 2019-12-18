Richard Farrelly has rung the Salvation Army bell in Auburn for 47 years, and he has no intention of stopping after this year's holiday season is over.
Farrelly is a familiar presence outside locations like Fingerlakes Mall, as well as the Auburn Tops and Walmart, this time of year. About five days a week, he sits outside the stores and rings a bell for one to two hours, encouraging people to donate to the Salvation Army's signature red kettle.
"Because" — he explained — "I like helping the poor people."
That's also the reason Farrelly started volunteering almost five decades ago — more than a third of the campaign's 128-year history. He started under the leadership of the captains who served in the Salvation Army at that time, he said. The Auburn chapter of the international charity organization is now led by Major Carmen Campbell, who has been at its helm for two years.
"Richard is a person who knows the community. People know him. He loves doing what he does," Campbell said.
Of all the places Farrelly has rung the Salvation Army bell over the years, the Walmart at 297 Grant Ave. is his favorite location, he said. All the people he knows — including the employees — make the spot special for him.
"A lot of people knows me out there from many years ago. They know me down at Tops when I go there. When I go out to the mall, they know me," he said.
And Farrelly is not easily deterred from getting out to ring the bell, said his wife, Helen. He couldn't be discouraged from sitting outside in the winter even when he broke his leg a few years ago.
"He's like a little energy bunny rabbit. You cannot tell him 'no' on anything because he'll do it whether you like it or not," Helen said.
Depending on Farrelly's availability, Campbell drives to his house in Owasco about five days each week of the holiday season to pick him up and bring him to that day's post. She noted his "very social" personality, and how much he likes to greet people.
"We're appreciative of him. We're glad that he decided to chose the Salvation Army to give back to the community and volunteer in such a way," she said.