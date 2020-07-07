'I'm pretty lucky': Hollywood agent from Auburn talks new company, clients

For instance, DelPiano said that one of the first things he did after joining Cavalry Media was call legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie and invite him to dinner. DelPiano then pitched writing a movie based on Richie's music. He agreed, and the project has been picked up by Disney, with Peter Chiarelli ("Crazy Rich Asians") writing the screenplay. Though it's a fictional story and not a biopic, the movie will feature about 15 of Richie's songs, DelPiano said, similar to "Mamma Mia!" with the songs of ABBA. Richie will also write a new song for the project, titled "All Night Long."

DelPiano said Cavalry aims to produce a few movies and shows a year. It has two shows in development, one for HBO Max and one for NBC's upcoming Peacock service. Production of the latter, "Dr. Death" starring Baldwin and based on the hit 2018 podcast of the same name, was delayed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's the only Cavalry project that has been affected by the pandemic, DelPiano said. But COVID-19 has made the future as uncertain in Hollywood as everywhere else.

"Everything is up in the air," he said. "No one knows when everything can start going again."