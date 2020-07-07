'I'm pretty lucky': Hollywood agent from Auburn talks new company, clients

It was the summer of 2018, and Matt DelPiano had just come back from Thailand.
The Auburn native and talent agent had visited the Southeast Asian country in pursuit of the life rights of the youth soccer team that was rescued from a flooded cave there months prior. Doing so meant navigating a foreign language and several Buddhist temples, including one where DelPiano prayed at the altar of a 13th century king for help. Eventually, though, he closed the deal. He signed the life rights of the 12 players, their assistant coach and two divers who helped rescue the team, and sold them to Universal Pictures to be made into a movie, which is still in development.
Now, DelPiano was back at Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles. And compared to his temple-hopping adventure in Thailand, sitting in staff meetings all day just didn't have the same allure.
"I realized, 'I gotta get out of here,'" he said Thursday in a phone interview with The Citizen. "I thought about what I wanted to do, and how I was having fun getting rights and helping tell stories."
That's why, in February 2019, DelPiano left Creative Artists Agency after more than 25 years there to become a partner with Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenbruger at their newly formed company, Cavalry Media. DelPiano also launched a new management division, Cavalry Management, and became its president. Hollywood news site Deadline called the move "a shocker, and also a great get."
The move has allowed DelPiano to become more involved on the creative side of the entertainment industry as he continues being one of its more influential names on the business side. As a manager, he still represents longtime client and friend Alec Baldwin — who called DelPiano "the greatest agent in the history of show business" at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2013 — as well as James Caan, new signee Delroy Lindo and many more stars. He also has managerial responsibilities at Cavalry itself, which has a staff of 11 and recently launched a podcast division.
Through that and Calvary's film and scripted TV divisions, though, DelPiano has also been able to realize his storytelling ambitions.
"I can produce and also manage. It's fun being able to do both now," he said. "I can use my relationships around town to get things going. There was some fear after leaving CAA that those relationships would stop at the door, but I'm pretty lucky they didn't. I have a lot of friends who want to do stuff together."
For instance, DelPiano said that one of the first things he did after joining Cavalry Media was call legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie and invite him to dinner. DelPiano then pitched writing a movie based on Richie's music. He agreed, and the project has been picked up by Disney, with Peter Chiarelli ("Crazy Rich Asians") writing the screenplay. Though it's a fictional story and not a biopic, the movie will feature about 15 of Richie's songs, DelPiano said, similar to "Mamma Mia!" with the songs of ABBA. Richie will also write a new song for the project, titled "All Night Long."
DelPiano said Cavalry aims to produce a few movies and shows a year. It has two shows in development, one for HBO Max and one for NBC's upcoming Peacock service. Production of the latter, "Dr. Death" starring Baldwin and based on the hit 2018 podcast of the same name, was delayed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's the only Cavalry project that has been affected by the pandemic, DelPiano said. But COVID-19 has made the future as uncertain in Hollywood as everywhere else.
"Everything is up in the air," he said. "No one knows when everything can start going again."
When the entertainment industry does get back to normal, DelPiano continued, he sees studio space becoming extremely scarce since everyone is going to want to resume production at once. Sanitation and social distancing measures are also likely to make productions longer, more limited in personnel and more expensive, he expects.
Before that, though, DelPiano is being affected by the pandemic another way: He can't visit Auburn this summer. He and his wife of 20 years, Allyssa (maiden name Moore), and their children Bella, 13, and Luc, 11, have always looked forward to their annual visits with their family here, including Matt's parents, Paul and Diane DelPiano. He went so far as to call his hometown "the spiritual equivalent of Disneyland" to them. But he's managed to stay connected to it even during the pandemic, raising more than $700 for the Harriet Tubman Home on Juneteenth via his Facebook page.
"Like everyone, COVID has presented personal and professional challenges for me and my family," he said. "(But) none is more glaring than not being able to visit Auburn."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
