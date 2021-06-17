Implicit bias training to be held in Auburn

The training is offered by lead sponsor the Auburn Human Rights Commission, along with the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice & Peace and other local social justice organizations.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21, 22 and 23, in the Main Stage auditorium of the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

Dr. Sim Covington, chief diversity officer at Finger Lakes Community College, will be the presenter. Each day of the training will include an hour for lunch, with complimentary pizza and refreshments in the theater's Stage Right space.

The training is limited to 40 participants, and will include city personnel, local police and fire departments, Auburn school district personnel and more. It is also open to the public.

For more information, call the Auburn Human Rights Commission at (315) 252-2929.

