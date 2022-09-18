Important Choices: Auburn program offers recreation, respite

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

AUBURN — The sooner a person is introduced to Choices for Change, the more the program can do for them — and their loved ones.

Testimonials to that effect filled the room Tuesday, when the day habilitation program hosted a Family Fun Day. The adults the program serves, who have dementia or traumatic brain injuries, were joined by family for lunch and activities. That afternoon they assembled wooden drink caddies, sanding the pieces and screwing them together with determination in their eyes and smiles on their faces.

Among the loved ones in the room was Sue Radcliff. Her husband, Larry, went to Choices for Change for about six years. After a second stroke he was admitted to a nursing home, but he returned to the program Tuesday to visit friends, Sue told The Citizen. Along with the company, he enjoyed activities at the 9 State St. office like cooking in its kitchen, and the trips he took into the Auburn community.

"He was coming every day," Sue told The Citizen as the participants loudly labored over their caddies. "It helped him a lot."

Participants who come to Choices for Change early into their dementia or TBI tend to keep coming there for as many years as Larry, said Scott Hitchcock, the program's supervisor. That's because they can become more comfortable with the program at that point. Their caregivers, who benefit from having those few hours a day to themselves, are also less burned out by then, he told The Citizen.

"A lot of people come to me saying, 'You would have been more help to me two years ago,'" Hitchcock said. "People who are caring for their loved ones and just want to get their hair done."

Choices for Change is a program of ElderChoice, a health care agency founded by Jacqueline Scripa out of the trunk of her car in 1997. Headquartered in Elbridge, it continues to be run by Scripa's family.

To learn more For more information about Choices for Change, 9 State St., Auburn, call (315) 252-3095 or visit elderchoiceinc.com.

At first, services were provided to people with TBIs in their homes. By 2007, however, the agency saw an opportunity to provide them socialization as well, and so it opened the office on State Street. In 2014, the program expanded to people with dementia, like Alzheimer's, to help divert them from nursing homes. They have something important in common with people with TBIs, Hitchcock said.

"The folks who come to us led a 'normal' life up to a certain point, and then everything changed," he said. "So there's a much deeper psychology there that we have to take into account."

As a day habilitation program, Choices for Change is available for up to six hours each weekday. Hitchcock said it's "a place of refuge," like a recreation center. But its staff lead and supervise participants based on their needs, which can range from mobility impairments to dietary restrictions. In addition to its kitchen, the spacious office has a pool table, television, computer and other sources of activity.

Debbie Dennis, who attended Family Fun Day with her father, Rick Cathy, said that activity has been one of the most helpful parts of Choices for Change for him since he started going in 2019.

"It's great for anybody who sits home alone who needs some extra stimulation," she told The Citizen. "If he was home alone, he'd just be lying in bed."

Participants return to their own residences, Hitchcock said, or those of family. Their visits can be covered by Medicaid, and the program has contracts with Fidelis, iCircle, Nascentia, Veterans Affairs and more plans. Visits can also be covered privately at a rate of $95 for a full day, which includes a meal from the Cayuga County Office for the Aging's Senior Nutrition Program, or less for half-days.

Helping Hitchcock at Choices for Change is a staff of three full-timers and one part-timer. That will likely become four full-timers again, Hitchcock said, when the program returns to its usual level of about 15 participants. It's currently between seven and nine. He called his team "incredible," and noted that an employee of 10 years, Tyler Severin, was offered his job after participating in the program.

Hitchcock started there in 2013, and was promoted to supervisor two years later. Having watched his grandmother care for his grandfather, he understands how useful a service like Choices for Change can be. He also cherishes the time he's shared with staff and participants. A former military policeman, he spends some days with the veterans in the program, drinking coffee and playing cards.

"Not a day has felt like work," he said. "You become close with these folks. We've lost a few people close to us recently, and it's kind of like losing family."