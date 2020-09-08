In Weedsport, state museum trying to locate more of 200-year-old wooden road

However, that aligns with reports of another road, the museum said, one constructed for $2,500 in 1817 to connect the cities of Oswego and Auburn. The road may have been constructed to help transfer cargo to and from the Erie Canal, as the first boats went through what was then called Weed's Basin in 1819, six years before the canal officially opened in 1825.

As early as 1829, the road was designated for stagecoaches. It took about 20 hours to ride from Auburn to Oswego, with Weedsport serving as a transfer station. Though maintained by local businessmen and other volunteers, the road was in bad shape, with the Auburn-Weedsport portion being described as so "intolerably bad" that it made passengers late for their ferries over the river.

Since being supplanted by the Auburn-Cato plank road in 1848, other remains of the road have been discovered at least once, the museum said. In 1967, well-preserved logs were found 5 feet under what is now South Seneca Street during a sewer project in Weedsport. The logs were flat on the bottom and round on the top, making the road ridged — like corduroy fabric.