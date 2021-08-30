Independent living center ARISE hires compliance officer

The Citizen staff
ARISE has announced the hiring of Daniel Trebendis as its new director of quality improvement and corporate compliance.
Trebendis comes to ARISE with more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit services, including 12 years at Hillside Children's Center.
The nonprofit independent living center serves people with disabilities and mental health diagnoses in Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca and other counties.
For more information, visit ariseinc.org.
