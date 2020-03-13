Information session on immigration issues to be held in Auburn

A community information session, "Know Your Rights: Immigration and Citizenship," will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn.

Grace Beckler, an attorney with the immigration program at the Hiscock Legal Aid Society in Syracuse, will provide information on immigration legal services, immigrant rights and assistance with naturalization. The society also provides assistance with issues like adjustment of status, family reunification, asylum, employment authorization, travel documents, temporary protected status, deportation and removal defense, and more.