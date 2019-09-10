The Cayuga County Office for the Aging often works with seniors in times of crisis, when it’s difficult for families to make decisions about a loved one’s care.
The office's Senior Moments Resource Fair brings together representatives from a variety of agencies that deal with aspects of senior living so that people can get acquainted with them before a crisis occurs.
Brenda Wiemann, director of the Office for the Aging, said the idea of the fair is to expose people to the options available to them in the area and to start discussions about issues they need to consider for the future.
“They’ll maybe start doing a little bit of conversation and planning among the family members — and when and if the time comes that there is some kind of move — they’re a little more prepared and not just hit with everything all at once,” she said.
Now in its fourth year, the senior resource fair will be held 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, in Aurelius. The free event will have 60 booths for seniors and their families to learn more about topics like insurance, health programs and options for geriatric care, Wiemann said.
“It runs the gamut. It could be for the young older folks who are very into pursuing social activities and trips and exercise class and health promotion type programs — all the way up to all the area nursing homes and hospitals and in-home care providers,” she said.
Jessica Strassle of the Cayuga County Veterans’ Service Agency will also present at 10:30 a.m. to give an overview of the agency’s services, how to apply for them and how to find out if you’re eligible. The Office for Aging also provides unbiased education about insurance, and there will be attorneys from Boyle & Anderson P.C. to provide legal consultation between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Office for the Aging and NY Connects will host a panel of local professionals at 11:45 a.m. to talk about how to get a home aide and how to pay for one. The county office also does eligibility screenings at the fair to determine if someone qualifies for assistance programs. Other highlights of the fair include the flu shot offered by Wegmans, veterans discount cards, balance tests and free information about insurance ahead of the yearly Medicare enrollment period.
At 9:30 a.m., the Office for the Aging will present about its services and listen to feedback from the audience about the challenges seniors face. Wiemann said that one of the challenges her office is facing a larger population of aging people from the Baby Boomer generation; she quoted the statistic that 10,000 people are turning 65 every day.
"Our mission for our agency is really to help older people remain as independent as possible for as long as possible in their preferred choice of settings, typically their own homes or apartments, and this fair fits right in with that mission," Wiemann said.