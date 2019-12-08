The longest-serving inmate in the New York state prison system has published a free online book about his experiences, which include time served at Auburn Correctional Facility.
James R. Moore's book, "Freedom Within," is billed as a prison memoir. Moore has been a state prisoner since 1963, when he was convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl in Monroe County. Moore, who was 29 at the time of the crime, has been eligible for parole since 1982 but denied release 20 times.
A convicted killer with ties to Auburn is appealing the state's decision to deny him parole.
The 177-page book is available for downloading to desktop and mobile devices at freedomwithinbook.com.
"For most of his years in prison Jim has been employed in positions of responsibility," the book website states. "And he’s been devoted to Buddhist practice since 1975, having run the Buddhist Zendo at Auburn Correctional Facility after the Supreme Court allowed prisoners to study religions other than Christianity, and having studied Tibetan Buddhism since the early 1990s."
Moore, currently incarcerated at Coxsackie Correctional Facility, is married to Auburn resident Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore, whom he met while she was serving as a volunteer at ACF. She also wrote the prologue to the book.