The Inns of Aurora Woodhouse, 378 Main St., Aurora, has collected the prom wear and is now accepting donations to pay for prom tickets and the cost of dry cleaning at Muldoon Dry Cleaners in Auburn.

More than 100 dresses will be available for free at The Inns of Aurora Woodhouse through Sunday, April 16. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dresses are available to students in local school districts, including Auburn, Union Springs and Southern Cayuga. Gift certificates have been donated by local hair salons for students in need the day of the prom.