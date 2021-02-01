Inns of Aurora introduces new venues for dining during COVID-19

The Inns of Aurora has introduced new dining experiences built around social distancing at two of its restaurants.

At the Fargo Bar & Grill is the new Fargo Fire Garden, which transforms the patio space into a "cozy winter oasis," the Inns of Aurora said in a news release. The space features three wood-burning Solo Stove fire pits, bistro lighting and Adirondack chairs. Also available is a new winter-inspired menu with items like s'mores dip served in a cast iron skillet, loaded tater tots and the Fargo Burger.

“It's one of those ideas that we might never have thought of during normal times, but when the pandemic forced us to get creative, we found a way to adapt that would be fun even without social distancing,” said Nikki Mitchell, restaurant manager at the Fargo.

At the 1833 Kitchen & Bar at the Aurora Inn, the new Room at 1833 turns one of the guest rooms into a private dining space that can accommodate up to 10 guests for a full-course dinner or brunch. Sommelier-guided wine pairings are also available from Bernard Simmons, who recently became manager of the restaurant.

The assistant manager, Ben Maywalt, said the Room at 1833 offers a "completely different dining experience" than the 1833 Kitchen & Bar.