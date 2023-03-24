The Inns of Aurora has once again been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York.

The Inns is the only hospitality company on the list of 75 for the second straight year. The list is managed by Best Companies Group in partnership with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management and the Rochester Business Journal, and based on rankings of company workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as a survey of employees.

“It has always been our goal to create a company culture in which each employee is proud to work and is able to make a difference,” said Sue Edinger, chief operating officer at The Inns of Aurora Resort & Spa, in a news release. “This award is a recognition of our exceptional team who has committed to our mission and to each other. Their passion shines — I am incredibly proud to work alongside them.”

For more information, visit innsofaurora.com.