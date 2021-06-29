Interfaith LGBTQ+ Pride Service to be held at Auburn church

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn will host its third annual Interfaith LGBTQ+ Pride Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.

Themed "Rejoice, Rebirth, Reclaim," the service will feature live music and a diverse selection of community voices.

"Through the rhythm of joy, rebirth and restoration, strangers shall become friends. Together, we will light candles. Pray. Talk. Speak poetry. Tell stories. Dance to music. You don't want to miss this incredible convergence of wisdom, spirituality, and an outpouring of love. All are welcome, whether religious or not, whatever your spiritual or cultural tradition," the Rev. Patrick Heery of Westminster said in a news release.

The service will be held in person at the church, 17 William St., Auburn, and livestreamed at facebook.com/westminsterauburn. It is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the lot beside the church, Court Street and the downtown Auburn parking garage. The event will be interpreted in American sign language, and the church has accessible and gender-neutral facilities.