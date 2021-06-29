Interfaith LGBTQ+ Pride Service to be held at Auburn church

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn will host its third annual Interfaith LGBTQ+ Pride Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
Themed "Rejoice, Rebirth, Reclaim," the service will feature live music and a diverse selection of community voices.
"Through the rhythm of joy, rebirth and restoration, strangers shall become friends. Together, we will light candles. Pray. Talk. Speak poetry. Tell stories. Dance to music. You don't want to miss this incredible convergence of wisdom, spirituality, and an outpouring of love. All are welcome, whether religious or not, whatever your spiritual or cultural tradition," the Rev. Patrick Heery of Westminster said in a news release.
The service will be held in person at the church, 17 William St., Auburn, and livestreamed at facebook.com/westminsterauburn. It is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the lot beside the church, Court Street and the downtown Auburn parking garage. The event will be interpreted in American sign language, and the church has accessible and gender-neutral facilities.
The service's sponsors and participants include the Osborne Family Foundation, the city of Auburn and its Historic and Cultural Sites Commission, Auburn Public Theater, the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John and more. Along with the service, the city's commission and partners are offering a commemorative Auburn Pride 2021 T-shirt designed by local artist Blake Chamberlain that will be available at the service. It is also available at the heritage center at 25 South St., Cafe 108 at 108 Exchange St. and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art at 203 Genesee St. Proceeds from shirt sales support future Pride Month programming. Chamberlain's work is on display at the heritage center as well.