'Iron Pants': King Ferry woman's first book tells mother's orphan story

Elaine Meyers wants readers of her new book to have the same realization that inspired her to write it six years ago.

"Sit down and say, 'What is the story in my family that needs to be told?'" she told The Citizen. "Take some time, think about the story that should be told in your family, and find a way to tell it."

Meyers, of King Ferry, released "Iron Pants," her first book, on Jan. 27. Published by Pegasus, the book is available on Barnes & Noble and other major retailers, as well as through the publisher itself.

Set in early 20th century rural North Carolina, the book tells the story of Josephine Duke, 10, one of four Duke sisters orphaned when their mother succumbs to tuberculosis.

Two of the sisters are sent to an orphanage and the other two, including Josephine, are adopted by an Asheville doctor and his wife. With the strength of a new inner voice, which she calls her "iron pants," Josephine transforms the lives of her adoptive parents and reunites with her sisters at the orphanage. Together, the girls encounter brilliant teachers and staff, building character and family through education. As their story is told, an older Josephine and her daughter reflect on their family's experiences of poverty, war and other forces in their lives.

The family story that inspired Meyers to write "Iron Pants," she said, is that of her mother.

Born in 1912, the real Josephine Duke was indeed an orphan, which Meyers never knew growing up in Washington, D.C. Duke never talked about it, nor did Meyers' three aunts. Eventually, though, she "pestered" her mother into sharing the story of how she was adopted by a rich Asheville couple, and "pitched a fit" until they released her to the orphanage so she could reunite with her sisters.

Duke also shared with her daughter a passion for storytelling that would lead Meyers to a career as a librarian. While working at libraries in rural Maryland and then Phoenix, Arizona, for about 35 years, Meyers would seek out books about orphanages the way they treat orphans. As she did, she realized that the story of her mother — the story of an orphan and her three sisters who lifted themselves from Appalachian poverty to college educations — wasn't one she could find in the stacks. Feeling the story needed to be told, she decided to write it herself.

"The idea is when you don't have a mother and a father, you got to put on your 'iron pants' and do it yourself," Meyers said. "When you're on your own, you take charge. It happens unnaturally early."

After deciding to write the book, Meyers began six years of research. One of the few things her mother told her was the name of the orphanage, Thomasville Baptist, but she changed that and other names in the book. Some details she deduced from what little she knew, creating what she called "a logical sequence of people who could have been in that environment." The Asheville doctor, for instance, most likely worked at a tuberculosis clinic, as the city was a renowned destination for those seeking treatment from the disease in the early 20th century.

That detail helped make rural health care one of the major themes of "Iron Pants," Meyers said.

"If you're poor and you're sick, you're going to die," she said. "No one's coming to you."

Though she had finished the book when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Meyers believes its release is even more timely given the challenges of the last two years. That's why she's grateful for the Southern Cayuga Central School District, where she volunteers. As the families of the district face those challenges, they're fortunate to have an "excellent rural school," like her mother eventually did.

"The power of a good school, caring teachers and the ability to tell stories about your neighbors is really important to all of us, I think, to become who we are uniquely supposed to become," she said.

