Ithaca singers to perform Tubman concert in Auburn

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park has announced a free performance by the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers in Auburn.

The Ithaca-based community group will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the auditorium of Auburn Junior High School, 191 Franklin St., Auburn. Seating begins at 1:30 p.m.

The concert will take place in honor of the 200th anniversary of Tubman's birth.

The group performs a formal, concert-style "negro spiritual," and will include a selection of songs from Tubman's lifetime that were familiar to her as a conductor on the Underground Railroad. The performance will also include narration about the hidden meanings, history and significance of the songs to enslaved Africans and the struggle for racial justice.

Admission to the show is free and open to the public, but advance registration is available on Eventbrite. Tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, visit nps.gov/hart or call (315) 237-7197.