'It's been a journey': Man's long search for father ends in Auburn

FLEMING — Vince Shaw has always remembered a letter sent to his family's home on Garrow Street sometime in the late 1940s.
It was addressed to Joseph Michael Shaw, his uncle. The sender was a woman studying to be a nurse. Vince doesn't remember much else about her or the letter — except for four words she wrote.
"I've had the baby."
Vince recalled the letter as he stood in the morning sun at St. Joseph Cemetery on July 31, about 75 years after it was sent.
The baby in question, he continued, "was this guy right here." Then, Vince nodded toward his newly discovered first cousin: Paul Wisuri, of Palm Desert, California.
That morning in the cemetery, the two gathered around the gravestone of Joseph, the father Wisuri had spent his life searching for. Among the family joining them were cousins Kathleen Decker, of Port Byron, and Elizabeth Shaw Antkowiak, of Michigan, who helped Wisuri piece together the DNA puzzle that brought his lifelong search to its conclusion within the last year.
Making the occasion even more important was the gravestone itself. It was recently installed by the cemetery, replacing one that was buried 5 inches underground and inscribed with the wrong dates of Joseph's lifetime. The new gravestone recognizes his service in the Army during World War II, and was obtained with help from the Veterans Affairs office in Auburn.
"I'm just honored to help solve this and put some closure on this," Antkowiak told The Citizen that morning. "To honor his service, his son being here with us and that we found him. His son is home."
Vince, alluding to those four portentous words from Wisuri's mother, added, "I knew he was out there somewhere."
Wisuri had fewer words that morning as he took in the weight of the moment.
"It's been a journey," he said. "I never thought this day would come."
The history of "the Auburn Shaws," as Decker called them, begins in the 1850s. That's when four of the six sons of Thomas and Sarah Maher Shaw immigrated to the city from Knocknagee Townland in County Kildare, Ireland. Decker's research shows the family name was likely derived from the Irish name "Seoighe" ("Shoy-ya"), which translates to "Joyce." "Ulysses" author James Joyce could be a distant ancestor, she said. The name's origins also explain why the Auburn Shaws, who are Catholic, aren't related to the thousands of others with the same name, who are Protestant.
"Everybody asks me, 'Are you related to so and so Shaw?'" Decker said. "And I say, 'If they're from Auburn and if they're Catholic, then yes.'"
One of those four sons, David Shaw, would settle at 76 Fitch Ave. He died in 1882, struck by a runaway train car at the corner of Genesee and Osborne streets, and was buried in St. Joseph Cemetery.
David left behind 15 children — and it is from them that Vince and his cousins descended.
Vince remembered his uncle Joseph as a "happy person who smiled a lot." The grandson of David and son of William and Hanora (Hartnett) Shaw, Joseph graduated from parochial school at St. Mary's Church before serving in the Air Corps during World War II. Joseph later told war stories to Vince and other children in the family. He would sit on the couch, and they on the floor around him.
"Every once in a while he'd say, 'Here's a dollar for you,' 'Here's a dollar for you,'" Vince said. "Then we'd wait for the next story: 'Here's a dollar for you,' and so on."
Wisuri, however, didn't hear those stories. He grew up in Massachusetts, first in foster care and then with his mother, Sylvia DeMars. She was 16 when she gave birth, so it wasn't until he was 5 that she could secure custody of him. When she did, Wisuri frequently asked her about his father, he told The Citizen on Friday. All she would say was that he was Irish and served in World War II.
That wasn't enough for Wisuri. He not only faced questions from his fellow children about his father and heritage, he said, but also hardships due to the nature of his childhood.
"Every night I would lie in my bed and I would fantasize that my father was going to come and find me and take me away," he said. "It gave me hope in a very bad situation."
When Wisuri reached adulthood, he moved west. He lived in California and later Idaho, and served in the Vietnam War. But as his family grew with three children and five grandchildren, he continued fielding questions about his father. He long suspected the man's name was Hayward, Wisuri's middle name. That and other potential clues led him down rabbit holes of research, but not to his father.
Wisuri had almost given up the search when, last October, he took a 23andMe DNA test. The closest "hit" it discovered was Antkowiak. She was only a second cousin — but, luckily for Wisuri, she has spent decades mapping her family history using DNA and genealogy research. Wisuri was skeptical he had no hits named Hayward, he said, but as Antkowiak told him, "you can't argue with science."
"'You're a Shaw,'" he recalled her saying to him. "I would never have looked for that name."
Antkowiak went to work researching Wisuri's lineage with Decker, her distant cousin and fellow genealogy devotee. The process took them through 23andMe, Ancestry.com, Family Tree DNA and more.
But the key to finding Wisuri's branch on the tree of the Auburn Shaws, Decker said, was Vince. A DNA test revealed he and Wisuri were either brothers or first cousins.
After the family deduced they were the latter, the details fell into place. DeMars would indeed become a nurse, as the letter suggested, and Joseph was discharged from the Army in February 1946, about nine months prior to Wisuri's birth in November. As he combed Joseph's birth certificate and military records, provided by Vince, Wisuri gradually came to the realization.
He had finally found his father.
"I was ecstatic," Wisuri said. "I feel like my life is complete now."
Joseph passed away in January 1971, when he was 59 and Wisuri was 24. So he was never able to meet his father.
But, last month, he was able to meet his family in the Auburn Shaws — and they've welcomed him like one of their own.
The weekend he gathered with Vince, Antkowiak and Decker at St. Joseph Cemetery, they also exchanged pictures, went to lunch and attended church. Wisuri brought his son Ian and grandson Joseph to share the moment, which saw the family plant a U.S. flag and veteran's marker beside Joseph's new gravestone. The Wisuris then stood by it for the first picture of the four generations in one place.
As the family chatted and joked like they had been acquainted for decades, Wisuri encouraged others to use the technology that led him to the Auburn Shaws.
With his story in mind, though, Antkowiak added a suggestion.
"You have to be prepared for what you might find. It might knock your socks off," she said. "And you have to try not to judge your ancestors because we don't know what lives they lived."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.