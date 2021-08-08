'It's been a journey': Man's long search for father ends in Auburn

David left behind 15 children — and it is from them that Vince and his cousins descended.

Vince remembered his uncle Joseph as a "happy person who smiled a lot." The grandson of David and son of William and Hanora (Hartnett) Shaw, Joseph graduated from parochial school at St. Mary's Church before serving in the Air Corps during World War II. Joseph later told war stories to Vince and other children in the family. He would sit on the couch, and they on the floor around him.

"Every once in a while he'd say, 'Here's a dollar for you,' 'Here's a dollar for you,'" Vince said. "Then we'd wait for the next story: 'Here's a dollar for you,' and so on."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wisuri, however, didn't hear those stories. He grew up in Massachusetts, first in foster care and then with his mother, Sylvia DeMars. She was 16 when she gave birth, so it wasn't until he was 5 that she could secure custody of him. When she did, Wisuri frequently asked her about his father, he told The Citizen on Friday. All she would say was that he was Irish and served in World War II.

That wasn't enough for Wisuri. He not only faced questions from his fellow children about his father and heritage, he said, but also hardships due to the nature of his childhood.