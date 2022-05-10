'It's not fair at all': Benefit to support Auburn girl with cancer, rare condition

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Evelyn Faith Gagliano has a rare condition in her left arm.

The veins and arteries there connect abnormally, causing the Auburn 4-year-old severe pain. Known as arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), they'll cause her that and more for the rest of her life. The harder her heart pumps, the bigger they grow — and the more attention they draw. She also carries a high risk of blood clots, and regularly takes baby aspirin to prevent them.

For Evelyn and her parents, Joe and Lindsey Gagliano, her AVMs already seemed like more bad luck than most girls her age could have.

Then, three weeks ago, doctors found a tumor in her spine.

Located at the top of her neck, the tumor will be removed May 25. It's an osseous neoplasm, which is benign, but it could become malignant later. It's also adding significantly to Evelyn's pain.

After the surgery, the 4-year-old and her family will still face a lifetime of managing her condition. But they won't face it alone, as the Auburn community is coming together to support them.

A benefit event, Faith for Evelyn, will be held Wednesday evening at Tinkers Guild on Franklin Street. Proceeds from sales of $4 beers, hot dogs and raffle basket tickets will help offset the financial costs of the family's situation. A GoFundMe with a goal of $25,000 has also been launched by longtime family friend Mary Martin. As of Tuesday, it had raised almost $36,000.

If you go WHAT: Faith for Evelyn benefit WHEN: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 WHERE: Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn INFO: Call (315) 515-3695 or, to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/the-gagliano-family-for-evelyn-faith

"It's not fair at all, what this little girl has had to go through in her four short years already," Martin told The Citizen.

The tumor isn't related to the AVMs, Martin said, but the pain of both requires 24/7 medication. It was a chiropractor who noticed the tumor in Evelyn's MRIs when seeing her for the pain in her neck.

Despite that pain, Evelyn was in good spirits when Martin saw her on Tuesday. She loves to sing and dance, though she can't take classes due to her condition. She also loves being outside, especially playgrounds, and Peppa Pig. She and Martin's son, Luca, are three weeks apart and inseparable, Martin added. Evelyn often asks for "her boyfriend," and tells him she loves him.

A normal life will lie out of reach for Evelyn long after the tumor is removed. As she grows during adolescence, doctors will have to monitor her closely to make sure her AVMs grow proportionally. Most of them are located in her upper and lower arm muscles. Some are located just under the skin of her hand and thumb, which can lead to stares when she's in public, Martin said.

"She'll never not have them. There is no cure. Just a lifetime's worth of battles," she said. "It's going to be a fight."

Clots, infections and hemorrhages will always be concerns for Evelyn as well. AVMs, which are estimated to affect 10 in 100,000 people by the National Organization for Rare Disorders, can even lead to congestive heart failure. Along with preventing that, the Gagliano family hopes they can find a doctor who is able to control the pain their daughter endures every day, Martin said.

Lindsey left work in September to care for Evelyn, Martin continued. Joe, who has multiple sclerosis, owns vehicle repair shop Xcelerated Auto on Grant Avenue. They also have a 9-year-old son, Joey.

"They are very positive, wonderful people. I don't have enough good words to say about them," Martin said. "The way this community has come together for them is incredible."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

