Jeff Daniels to play Auburn concert: He talks music, Trump and more

A. It's completely relatable, and identical, to the difference between acting on a Broadway stage or acting on a movie or a TV show. So you know how to use the camera — we do that a lot, we have three cameras going. The boys will switch to close-ups, or a close-up of the guitar, fade-ins, fade-outs. So it becomes its own little mini-production. But the whole trick is to just talk to one person in the lens. That's something I learned on "The Newsroom," because I talked to some anchors and I said, "What's the trick?" Because some do it better than others. And the good ones say that you're talking to one person who is listening on the other side of that lens, just one. Rachel Maddow does it really well. So that becomes your audience, which is different than 200 people in a club or a Broadway audience, like 1,400 people at the Shubert. It's a different performance. I've learned how, as an actor but also with these livestreams, to pull the audience into you. Versus on a stage where you have to go out, you have to go to them. The trick is, how do you pull them into you? And you can do that much easier with a camera.