Jeff Daniels to play Auburn concert: He talks music, Trump and more

COVID-19 is crippling the live music business, among other forms of arts and culture.
But in a small consolation, the pandemic has also made it possible for venues like Auburn Public Theater to welcome performers it otherwise couldn't. Like actor Jeff Daniels.
The star of "The Newsroom" and more will perform a livestreamed set for the theater Tuesday from his Michigan home. Daniels is touring, virtually, in support of his new album, "Alive and Well Enough."
During a Zoom interview Monday, I talked to Daniels about the challenges of virtual concerts, a recent song inspired by President Donald Trump, and saving arts and culture from the pandemic:
Q. It looks like you have quite a few shows lined up this next month.
A. Yeah (laughs). Since spring we've done 58 livestreams. And with the new album, and me being home — I'm home in January before I go off on my other job — I said, "Yeah, let's just book 'em!" So it's like touring in support of an album without having to leave home. Also, it's just me and my two boys (Ben and Lucas). They handle the camera and the audio. What else am I going to do, you know?
Q. When you're playing from your home for an audience virtually, how close does it come for you to the actual act of performing on stage, when it comes to connecting to people?
A. It's completely relatable, and identical, to the difference between acting on a Broadway stage or acting on a movie or a TV show. So you know how to use the camera — we do that a lot, we have three cameras going. The boys will switch to close-ups, or a close-up of the guitar, fade-ins, fade-outs. So it becomes its own little mini-production. But the whole trick is to just talk to one person in the lens. That's something I learned on "The Newsroom," because I talked to some anchors and I said, "What's the trick?" Because some do it better than others. And the good ones say that you're talking to one person who is listening on the other side of that lens, just one. Rachel Maddow does it really well. So that becomes your audience, which is different than 200 people in a club or a Broadway audience, like 1,400 people at the Shubert. It's a different performance. I've learned how, as an actor but also with these livestreams, to pull the audience into you. Versus on a stage where you have to go out, you have to go to them. The trick is, how do you pull them into you? And you can do that much easier with a camera.
Q. I'm guessing that a lot of these venues you're performing for are places you might not normally be able to get to, Auburn being one of them.
A. I've never played Auburn, never heard of it. We've toured the Northeast a few times: Iron Horse (Massachusetts), Infinity (Connecticut). I'm playing Whitehorse, Yukon, this week — just because.
Q. Would you say that's maybe a perk of this situation — that your reach is wider?
A. Sure, yeah. The internet has made everything local in so many ways. I think the livestreaming is a good thing. I don't think it'll ever replace being in the room when there's an artist there you really want to see, you got tickets and you're in the 10th row and all that. There's something about being in the room when they shut the doors behind you and that artist, whether it's a musician or an actor on stage like "To Kill a Mockingbird" — you can feel it. They're in the room and they're doing it just for you tonight. There's an electricity to that.
The livestreams, though — we watch so much on our phones and our iPads and on television. If there's a way to play to their living room, it's like a highly technical version of a living room concert. And once you can master that, I'd like to think that yeah, you can play places where they might buy a ticket to see you, they might buy your albums, whoever you might be. I'm hoping that after this pandemic has come and gone that there's still room for livestreaming because I really have enjoyed it. I miss the live audience, certainly, the give-and-take. I do a lot of jokes and comedy. I love talking to people in the audience: "I'm sorry, where'd you say you were from?" But that's OK, there's another way to do it, and I hope I continue to get to do it after the pandemic.
Q. With all these small, far-out venues that you're playing, I know that you have a theater of your own that you founded in Michigan (the Purple Rose Theatre Company). Was that on your mind when you were booking these places, thinking about how these small arts organizations could use a boost due to the pandemic?
A. Yeah, the first four gigs I did were for the Purple Rose Theatre Company, just to get money in, in the spring. And then in June, I played a lot of these clubs around the country. I've been out since 2002, so we've gotten around. Birchmere, Rams Head, all these places. Caffe Lena. They all need help. The Ark in Ann Arbor is just 20 minutes away, and I love going there. So how can we help the venues, but also make money for my boys and the recording studio? Let's find an opportunity in the middle of this pandemic. So we've worked hard on the livestreams and it's helped the venues. We did some New Year's Eve shows for The Ark that helped them. Had some big numbers because everyone's so captive. Yeah, you don't want these venues closing. You're going to miss 'em, folks.
Q. What has the quarantine been like for you musically? Most people know you as an actor but I think you said on your website that the one constant in your life has been your guitar, and that it's something you find the time for every day. I have to imagine that's been moreso the case since March?
A. Yeah, a lot of woodshedding. A lot of diving into those Stefan Grossman videos that you just haven't had time for. As an actor, ever since "Newsroom," I've been busy. It's the busiest decade of my career, in my 60s, which is not how they draw it up in Star School. But this pandemic — all of that stopped, a screeching halt. And I decided to use it as an opportunity to get better on the guitar and to just write, dive into it, as if you've got no other job, there is no other TV thing you have to go to next week. There's nothing, just this. That's been great. It's been a deep dive into getting better on the acoustic and learning how to play better for the camera, bringing them in, how to do a livestream. That's how I've used the time, that and reading. Reading all those books I've always wanted to read.
Q. From the new album, I have to ask about "Trumpty Dumpty Blues." Is that something the audience might be able to hear on Tuesday?
A. Yeah (laughs). It's not even an either/or, though I'm definitely on the side of "he can leave anytime soon." But the song was my initial reaction to him inviting all of us to attend Easter service with him. I just threw up my hands and grabbed my guitar and said, "That's enough." But then, and I talk about this in the show, "The Comey Rule" was coming out at the end of September. And one of the interviewers during the promotion of it asked, "What are you going to do when the president of the United States hate-tweets you?" Which, there is no manual, no internet bullet point for how to react when that thing happens, because it's so ridiculous. I knew I had the song, so we made sure that song was ready to go.
Q. Was it relief or disappointment when he never ended up pointedly saying anything about you?
A. It was a little bit of both. You don't want to be singled out like that, internationally, however there was a little disappointment when he didn't. And then two days later Comey was getting hauled in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee again. Lindsey Graham was going to dance on him a little bit before the election. And then that night Trump hate-tweeted Jim Comey himself, and I said "that's enough." Go for launch, and off it went. I sent it to a couple people. Tom Paxton heard it and David Bromberg heard it. They both were really positive about it. You look at musicians, artists, songwriters like Phil Ochs, Tom, Dylan of course, Crosby, Stills & Nash with "Ohio," Springsteen — and they kind of plant a flag, mark the spot. I remember Frank Rich, six weeks after 9/11 happened, he wrote an article saying, "Where are the artists?" The thinking is that you lose half your audience if you go political, so you want to stay as bland and neutral as possible. But I just thought that what's going on today and what's going on in America right now is too important to be silent. I at least wanted to be on the record as to what I thought people should be doing and who I liked and didn't like.
Q. People have said that with regards to comedy and satire, the current administration has made things so difficult because it already feels like satire. With regards to music and art in general, have you personally experienced that challenge? Do you think it's harder to comment on the state of the world because it's already starting off so ridiculous?
A. I think we're in uncharted territory here, as a country and politically, and far down the list, in the entertainment world. I got lucky in that we did "Newsroom" for three seasons and then that was it. Some of the shows that had to compete against that very thing you're talking about were "Veep," this crazy satire and then suddenly the first two years of Trump are topping it. "House of Cards" — suddenly the real show is on MSNBC and Fox. We are now in uncharted territory. I think the next three weeks are key. "Trumpty Dumpty Blues" just reflects back — "Remember back in April?" And then "The Comey Rule" set it up. Then after I released it on the internet, 24 hours later Trump got COVID. I'm told the two weren't connected. That's the extent of that one. But the bigger song on the album is "I Am America," which I co-wrote with Thornetta Davis. I can't do it during the show because I need her, but that's worth a listen.
Q. Speaking of uncharted territory, do you have any other overall thoughts on the precarity of arts and culture right now? With live performance being basically impossible since March and into the foreseeable future, do you have any thoughts on what's needed to save arts and culture, whether it's on the part of the performers, the audiences?
A. I'd like to think they're gonna miss it. And we aren't going to know until this is over. They're going to miss the plays, the movies, the music venues, the museums — not so much the museums, but those live venues. I think the vaccine has come soon enough that these live venues and these arts organizations — not all of them, unfortunately — but a lot of them, if they could just hang on. That's based on absolutely nothing except that when the (1918 flu epidemic) happened, what happened after that was the Roaring '20s. If there's a connection between being hunkered down back then and being able to let loose, I think the vaccine has come along soon enough that I hope by this summer, certainly by the fall, that people are able to go to some of these live venues, that these venues can open and break even, make some money and put themselves back on their feet, just like the Purple Rose in Michigan.
We've always been unnecessary — until it's Saturday night, or until you read that book that just blew your mind and you're really not a reader. That's what we do. We illuminate, we make things more than they are. Everybody wants that fantasy, everybody wants that escape, whether it's through poetry or art or movies or a song. You want to be pulled away from wherever it is you are. And the arts do that in so many different ways. From a simple thing of "once upon a time," somebody tells a story and you get that escape. That's the arts helping to guide you through life. I think whether the audiences know that or not, they miss it. And when it's there again, I think they'll go to it again, I hope in droves. I just hope the venues are there when it happens.
Editor's note: This interview has been edited for clarity.
