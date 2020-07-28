John Paul II Academy: Finding guidance as school year looms

What an inspiring and ideal verse for our daily lives. Thanks to my friend, Marybeth Diego, my morning cup of coffee is poured into a mug with this uplifting verse. Reading it brings an immediate sense of peace and calm. This verse encourages us to be silent before the Lord and commands us to acknowledge God and allow him to do what only he can do. Early on in Psalm 46, troubles and struggles are forecast, giving way to renewed hope knowing that God is our strength in the midst of our struggles. I find this very liberating as a rush of gratitude flows through my heart! God promises to be with us through every storm.

As I reflect on the seven years that St. John Paul II Academy has been educating the minds and hearts of children, there have been a variety of “storms.” Prior to the opening of our first year, 2013-2014, we traveled to all ends of Auburn, as well as the surrounding area, searching for a place to call home. We visited and met with representatives from a variety of churches and realtors of empty buildings, and we searched every nook and cranny. It was not until August that we finally found our first home, the synagogue on John Smith Avenue. Securing that building came with many hurdles, between code inspections, being approved for a variance, cleaning, organizing and moving school supplies and furniture in a matter of two weeks. After two years we moved out of the synagogue and have moved three times since then. We will be starting our eighth school year in our most recent home, the Cayuga United Methodist Church. We are grateful for the beautiful relationship we have with the church and the opportunity to appreciate one of God’s stunning creations, Cayuga Lake! “Be still and know that I am God!”