John Paul II Academy: Finding guidance as school year looms

“Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.” — Psalm 46:10
What an inspiring and ideal verse for our daily lives. Thanks to my friend, Marybeth Diego, my morning cup of coffee is poured into a mug with this uplifting verse. Reading it brings an immediate sense of peace and calm. This verse encourages us to be silent before the Lord and commands us to acknowledge God and allow him to do what only he can do. Early on in Psalm 46, troubles and struggles are forecast, giving way to renewed hope knowing that God is our strength in the midst of our struggles. I find this very liberating as a rush of gratitude flows through my heart! God promises to be with us through every storm.
As I reflect on the seven years that St. John Paul II Academy has been educating the minds and hearts of children, there have been a variety of “storms.” Prior to the opening of our first year, 2013-2014, we traveled to all ends of Auburn, as well as the surrounding area, searching for a place to call home. We visited and met with representatives from a variety of churches and realtors of empty buildings, and we searched every nook and cranny. It was not until August that we finally found our first home, the synagogue on John Smith Avenue. Securing that building came with many hurdles, between code inspections, being approved for a variance, cleaning, organizing and moving school supplies and furniture in a matter of two weeks. After two years we moved out of the synagogue and have moved three times since then. We will be starting our eighth school year in our most recent home, the Cayuga United Methodist Church. We are grateful for the beautiful relationship we have with the church and the opportunity to appreciate one of God’s stunning creations, Cayuga Lake! “Be still and know that I am God!”
Because JPII is an independent private school, we do not receive any financial aid from New York state and our only sources of income are tuition, fundraising and donations. This has been a constant source of stress and worry that has been exacerbated by COVID-19. We operate frugally, educating within our means, and are blessed with friends who volunteer time and talent to bring life and allure to our curriculum. No child will be excluded because of financial burden; therefore, we keep tuition family-friendly and offer assistance when we can. It’s been a tradition to have a lovely silent auction dinner and raffle in the spring and a fall mum sale with the help of Vitale’s Farm Market. Unfortunately, because of covid-19 we were unable to hold our dinner and auction. JP2 has experienced some extremely challenging times and we have been humbled to the core…yet we hear, “Be still and know that I am God!”
Typically in July, I am busy reviewing curriculum, cleaning and organizing school, purchasing new books and school resources, and enjoying family time at the baseball field and summer gatherings. This year, I am spending time preparing a proposal on how to safely return to school and praying that we are back in the classroom in September. Our plan includes a typical school day following the necessary safety precautions. Returning to school is fundamental to the educational, physical and emotional well-being of our children. I am confident that our families will continue to maximize our efforts and design our school day without compromising our Christ-centered values. Our children deserve to be educated in a safe, loving and caring environment. We find solace in Christ as we wait for our governor’s decision on the reopening of school. By the grace of God, my boys are finally back on the baseball field enjoying friends. “Be still and know that I am God!”
These harrowing times have made us stronger and brought us closer to God. We have kept our eye on the prize and are still providing an exemplary educational option for our community. I would love to share our mission with your family. Please contact me to set up a time to chat. When I reflect back on how we made it through each storm, it is quite obvious: We allowed God to do what only he can do, which is provide a path through each storm for us to follow and continue to do his work.
Jennifer T. Furnia is principal at St. John Paul II Academy and the mother of two boys at the school. For more information, or to schedule a visit, visit jp2academy.com, call (315) 252-4393, email furniajp2@gmail.com or write to St. John Paul II Academy, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY 13021.
