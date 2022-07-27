John Paul II Academy: Finding holy moments in Gettysburg and elsewhere

While praying for inspiration for this article, I browsed through a book by Matthew Kelly called “Holy Moments: A Handbook for the Rest of Your Life." Kelly, an Australian-born author, speaker, entrepreneur and founder of The Dynamic Catholic Institute, came to speak at Auburn High School over five years ago and inspired his audience to become “the best version of yourself.” I decided to become part of the Dynamic Catholic Ambassador’s Club helping Matthew Kelly reenergize the Catholic Church by creating resources that help us grow spiritually and rediscover the beauty of Catholicism.

So, what is a holy moment? Matthew Kelly describes it as “a single moment in which you open yourself to God. You make yourself available to Him. You set aside personal preference and self-interest, and for one moment, you do what you prayerfully believe God is calling you to do.” While reading, I realized that the mission of St. John Paul II Academy is embedded in creating holy moments. Everything from interaction with parents and students to curriculum choices, textbook choices, field trip choices, song choices and prayer choices are derived from our hunger for meaning and wisdom.

Perhaps hunger for meaning was the purpose for creating one of our holy moments — a school trip to Gettysburg and The National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. This holy moment spurred several smaller holy moments for JPII families to spend time with their children while learning, playing, talking, praying, sharing and smiling all the way. Prior to our trip, we studied the battles, geography and politics that revolved around Gettysburg. We watched the movie “Lincoln," recited and studied the poem “O Captain! My Captain!” by Walt Whitman and researched local Civil War heroes, including Myles Keogh, Abner Doubleday and abolitionists such as Harriet Tubman and Lucretia Mott. We prepared our minds and hearts to explore the holy moments of the Union and Confederate troops, Abraham Lincoln, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and the Sisters of Charity.

This all came to life when we arrived in Gettysburg and set foot in the cemetery, listened to taps, walked along the battlefields and town imagining the sights, sounds and smells experienced over 200 years ago, and explored the artifacts in the museum. We were able to see the famous cannon shell hole on the south side of the Trostle brick barn and honor the sacrifices that so many made in order to grant and protect the freedoms we have today. During our JPII Christmas concert, we sang "The Battle Hymn of the Republic": “In the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea, with a glory in His bosom that transfigures you and me, as He died to make men holy, let us die to make men free, His truth is marching on.” These lyrics took on a new meaning rooted in sacrifice, perseverance, loyalty and compassion — another holy moment.

On the last day of our trip, we traveled to The National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Elizabeth was the first American-born citizen to be given the title of "saint'' after enduring the heartbreaking loss of her husband, raising five children, converting to Catholicism and founding the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph and St. Joseph’s Academy. This first free Catholic school for girls included a chapel where Mother Seton prayed and received communion. Next to the chapel was Mother Seton’s bedroom, where she died from tuberculosis at age 46. After an awe-inspiring tour of the stone farmhouse and St. Joseph’s House & Cemetery, we attended Eucharistic Adoration and Mass at the basilica where her remains are entombed. The shrine’s property was also the site of the 1863 Union encampment where officers conducted a war council to prepare for the Battle of Gettysburg. The sisters' first involvement in battlefield nursing/military service in the U.S. was during the Civil War. The trip ended with a generous holy moment by a JPII grandmother and her friend who collected bottle/can money and made a donation so each child could purchase a memento from the gift shop.

Matthew Kelly challenges us to create holy moments and teach three others. If we apply spiritual multiplication, one person teaches three, those three each teach three, those nine each teach three, etc. After 21 cycles, we surpass the world’s population: 7,960,000,000. Wow!

“Go to him with faith, love and confidence — He will help. Fill yourself with His Spirit and He Himself will govern.” — St. Elizabeth Ann Seton