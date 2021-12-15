John Paul II Academy: Finding virtue through action

Parents want their children to live a happy life full of truth, beauty and goodness. At St. John Paul II Academy, our mission is rooted in cultivating virtuous habits in thought and action.

In order to accomplish this, we believe in the need to learn, live and witness virtue. We cultivate virtue into every aspect of our lives: home, school, sports, clubs, relationships, etc. Each month we study a virtue: orderliness in September, prayerfulness in October, docility in November and generosity in December. We apply the virtue in prayer, study of the saints, curricular connections, behavior modification, etc. Aristotle said, “It makes no small difference, then, whether we form habits of one kind or of another from our very youth; it makes a very great difference, or rather all the difference.” The families that choose JPII want their children to be the “best version” of themselves, and we strive to deliver.

Orderliness: Keeping oneself and our belongings neat and clean, having a systematic arrangement. In September, we continued our theme of “the seven days of creation.” Our students already had a sense of the goodness that orderliness brings. The world that we share was created in perfect order by God. He knew what we needed in order to survive: light and water before plants, atmosphere and plants before animals and man. In history, the Littles studied the pyramids and how there was a specific design and order that had to be followed. They also used clay to replicate the Tower of Babel that the inhabitants of Babel designed to make a name for themselves, instead of glorifying God. Although it was a work of architectural wonder and beauty, God knew this “stairway to heaven” would lead people away from God and saw it as a sign of pride and arrogance, rather than obedience to the will of God. Children are also expected to help take care of our school by cleaning desks, sweeping floors, vacuuming, etc. By sharing this responsibility, they take pride in creating a positive learning environment for all. “But all things should be done decently and in order.” — 1 Corinthians 14:40

Prayerfulness: Being willing to talk to God as a friend. In October, we prayed St. Mother Theresa’s flying novena, The Memorare. In November, we prayed to St. Gertrude for the souls in purgatory. Currently, we are praying the St. Andrew Christmas novena: “Hail and blessed be the hour and moment in which the Son of God was born of the most pure Virgin Mary...” We also focus on conversational prayer, asking God for help with struggles, giving thanks and sharing our joys. Our students turn to prayer in order to charge their spiritual battery, giving them the grace to live a Christian life. “Devote yourselves to prayer, keeping alert in it with an attitude of thanksgiving.” — Colossians 4:2

Docility: Willingness to be taught. We often bring the children to lunch in a local restaurant and expect them to order and pay for their own meal. Some children are very nervous about this and need our help to facilitate the process. By providing this experience, the children accept that they need help and in return, gain confidence and develop a necessary life skill. Our multi-age classrooms are designed so that the children grow into natural mentors; not only teaching each other, but willingly working with younger students. “The Holy Spirit Whom the Father will send in My name will instruct you in everything." — John 14:26

Generosity: Giving of oneself in a willing and cheerful manner for the good of others. Our Advent theme is generosity, following in the footsteps of St. Nicholas, a tenderhearted gift giver who gave his entire large inheritance away secretly to those in need. We were also inspired by the book “The Generosity Habit” by Matthew Kelly. Each day we discuss a creative way to be generous: host a dinner, learn CPR, make someone laugh, support a local business, etc. We recently went on a field trip to the Ice Farm and Octane Social House for a fun day learning about the tree farm, buying our Christmas tree for Ward O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum’s Festival of Trees, and ending the day with homemade hot cocoa and cookies. We also shopped for family at our JPII Christmas store, made treats for our friends at The Faatz-Crofut Home, and are collecting donations for Chapel House. “The measure of your success will be the measure of your generosity.” — St. John Paul II

We are looking forward to obedience, honesty, magnanimity, magnificence, patriotism and foresight for 2022. Wishing you joy and peace this Christmas.

Jennifer T. Furnia is principal and head teacher at St. John Paul II Academy and the mother of three boys at the school. For more information, or to schedule a visit, visit jp2academy.com, call (315) 252-4393, email furniajp2@gmail.com or write to St. John Paul II Academy, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY 13021.

