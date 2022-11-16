John Paul II Academy: Gratitude during ordinary time

In the Catholic church, November is dedicated to the souls in purgatory: “May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."

Most of the month falls in the final liturgical season of the church year called ordinary time, which is not so ordinary, but rather a time to reflect on Jesus’s earthly ministry — a time to celebrate miracles, parables, the calling of the 12, etc. It’s also a time to reflect on our own earthly ministry and to give thanks for the gifts God has given us.

In the following acrostic-style piece, with a touch of alliteration, we highlight a few of the items we’re thankful for.

God’s generous grace. For the past year, we diligently prepared to amend our charter to include grades 9-12. We are proud and humbled to announce that the New York State Board of Regents voted to amend and extend the charter of St. John Paul II Academy. Thank you to everyone who helped make this dream possible. We officially educate prekindergarten through 12th grade. Thank you to Tyburn Academy for inviting our “bigs” to play on your sports teams.

Reverent routines. Routines are a way of doing something regularly — habits that provide structure, security and growth. At John Paul II, our routines are not typical but organic, and evolve over time. We pray, learn, laugh, cry, sing, eat, grow and play, allowing the Holy Spirit to guide each action and reaction. This provides students with opportunities to be prayerful decision makers who take responsibility for their actions.

Affable attitudes. Every member of our school is part of the John Paul II family; therefore, it is very important that we practice the virtue of affability — being easy to approach and talk to — or pleasant. This year we are blessed to welcome: Juliette, Gianna, Niko, Seth, Luke, Natalie, Heidi, Gemma, Rhetoric, Emma, Ayden and HaleyLou. We look forward to a happy and healthy school year full of love and joy!

Talented tots. Whether it be playing instruments, elegant penmanship, drawing, singing, dancing, reciting poems, math fact masters, sports, horseback riding, hunting and fishing or dirt bike racing, we certainly have a school full of talented children.

Intelligent immune system. When God first created humankind, He gave us this incredible healing miracle to fight disease. In science, we are exploring how this system works and what we can do to keep it working properly. The confirmation: “God said that He would put His blessing on our food and water and take sickness from the midst of us.” — Exodus 23:25.

Trustworthy teachers. An ode to our teachers: “Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose trust is the Lord. He is like a tree planted by water, that sends out its roots by the stream, and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit.” — Jeremiah 17:7-8.

Undeniable unselfishness. We only have two humbly paid positions at John Paul II, and the rest of what we do is fueled by volunteers — teacher assistants, art class, lunch cooks, Spanish lessons, religion, math tutors, etc. You are true examples of Christian charity and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We also pay it forward by participating in service projects of time, talent and treasures: Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, The Faatz-Crofut Home and “Got Sneakers,” just to name a few. The children have generous hearts and willingly shine their bright lights with all of their might.

Docile disciples. Over the course of my 25-plus years of teaching, I have been honored to teach many eager and willing children. The key to success is a recipe filled with humility, kindness, integrity and good judgment. Children are very intuitive; they know when a teacher genuinely cares for them and wants the best for them. So even when a child is struggling, we nurture, love and guide them in their academic, social, behavioral and spiritual educational journey.

Enthusiastic entertainers. We’re gearing up for our Christmas concert and can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with our families and friends providing priceless smiles and good cheer.

This time of year conjures up many emotions: joy, nostalgia, appreciation, awe, sadness, triumph and gratitude.

“You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us, your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God.” — 2 Corinthians 9:11.