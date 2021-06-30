John Paul II Academy: Gratitude, enthusiasm and confidence as eighth year ends

“Remember the past with gratitude. Live the present with enthusiasm. Look forward to the future with confidence.”
We have been blessed over the past eight school years. It is humbling to reflect on all who have supported our mission, making our school a beautiful place to grow academically, spiritually and emotionally.
The past couple of months have been filled with gratitude for fantastic events and field trips. We started in May by heading to Fingerlakes Mall, where the “littles” played at Kid Star Sports Academy and the “bigs” aimed and shot the bow and arrow at Bass Pro Shops. They also ate lunch at Al Dente's Pizza, Pasta & More and watched “The Little Prince” and “Little Boy” at Track Cinema. This was one of our first major outings and it was a huge success. We highly recommend both movies for you and your family to watch over the summer! Thank you to the staff at Bass Pro, Mike Henty at Kid Star, and the Currier family at Track Cinema for making the day so special.
Next, the bigs had a trip to Arey Colella’s home to participate in the measuring of the “biggest tree.” Arey’s family has a huge cucumber magnolia tree in their backyard, and they invited us to join arborist Dr. Walt Aikman in measuring the tree to see if it was the largest cucumber magnolia in the county or state. Dr. Aikman explained the three variables that needed to be measured: tree height, average crown spread and circumference. The children helped him measure the magnificent tree, and we are waiting to hear if it will be confirmed as one of the biggest trees! Thank you to the Colella family and Dr. Aikman for sharing their passion for trees!
At the end of May, Allen Farms welcomed us to their dairy farm, where we pet the calves, watched the milking carousel and even observed a surgery to untwist a cow’s stomach. Cows are ruminants that have a multi-compartment stomach that may get twisted during labor. Cows will become very sick within hours — thank you Dr. Ken for allowing us to experience the surgery to save the cow. After saying goodbye to the cows, we were treated to a delicious lunch at Scipio Community Church to celebrate our student Avery’s birthday. Thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Goodnough and Pastor Paul for your generosity and friendship! Thank you to Sandy Allen and Donny Partridge for providing an educational and fun day at the farm.
In September, we are planning an amazing project: a 3-by-8-foot mosaic mural depicting the seven days of creation. When completed, it will hang on the outside of our school. The students will be working with stained glass, porcelain tile, stone and metal, as well as other durable assorted items that can withstand winters in the Northeast. To prepare ourselves and to generate excitement, we made a trip to Auburn to view and discuss the fantastic mosaics throughout the town. We ate lunch at Mark’s Pizzeria with the mosaic artist, Jesse Kline, before proceeding to see the mosaics at Angelo’s Pizza, The Citizen, the Boyle Center and Genesee Center (Harriet Tubman). Thank you to Mrs. Suzi DaVia and Miss Jesse for leading us through this project, and to Mrs. Garrigan for treating us to pizza and ice cream!
The last couple weeks were chock full of activities: pumpkin planting, snow cones and zip lining at Kaylin’s house; life cycle and butterfly release; concert and ice cream at The Faatz-Crofut Home; hibachi lunch at Ichiban; tye-dying John Paul II shirts; and field days and barbecue on the last day of school. Thank you to our families, teachers, volunteers, Pastor Grish, Mayor Sherman of the village of Cayuga, and especially Father John Gathenya of Holy Family Church. From day one in 2013, Father John was our spiritual advisor, making himself available for Mass, confessions and visits to church, and allowing us to use the gym and school after Mass. Father’s support and encouragement was an essential element in growing our relationship with Christ. We love him and wish him many blessings in his new assignment.
Presently, we are resting, with enthusiasm after the completion of our eighth year. We found it was very good. “Thus the heavens and the earth and all their array were completed. Since on the seventh day God was finished, He rested.” — Genesis 2:1-2. He found it was very good. Rest restores and energizes so we can confidently look forward to the future with enthusiasm and gratitude for the love and affirmation we have received.
Jennifer T. Furnia is principal and head teacher at St. John Paul II Academy and the mother of two boys at the school. For more information, or to schedule a visit, visit jp2academy.com, call (315) 252-4393, email furniajp2@gmail.com or write to St. John Paul II Academy, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY 13021.