John Paul II Academy: Gratitude, enthusiasm and confidence as eighth year ends

“Remember the past with gratitude. Live the present with enthusiasm. Look forward to the future with confidence.”

We have been blessed over the past eight school years. It is humbling to reflect on all who have supported our mission, making our school a beautiful place to grow academically, spiritually and emotionally.

The past couple of months have been filled with gratitude for fantastic events and field trips. We started in May by heading to Fingerlakes Mall, where the “littles” played at Kid Star Sports Academy and the “bigs” aimed and shot the bow and arrow at Bass Pro Shops. They also ate lunch at Al Dente's Pizza, Pasta & More and watched “The Little Prince” and “Little Boy” at Track Cinema. This was one of our first major outings and it was a huge success. We highly recommend both movies for you and your family to watch over the summer! Thank you to the staff at Bass Pro, Mike Henty at Kid Star, and the Currier family at Track Cinema for making the day so special.