Over the course of 10 years, St. John Paul II Academy has experienced challenges that have led to growth. The word “grow," from the old English “growan” (of plants), means to flourish, increase, develop, get bigger. Circa 1300, the word “growan” was replaced with “weaxan” and was applied to humans in the general sense: “to increase.”

Last summer, I bought a beautiful spider plant and brought it to school to use as a botany lesson. The slender, gently arching, striped leaves regularly send out long stems that flower. Once the flowers fall off, tiny plantlets form with new roots and can be snipped off to create new plants. When I look at this plant, I see all of the elements of John Paul II sprouting, flourishing, developing, growing and following God’s path in unique patterns like fireworks.

April 25 is the feast day of St. Mark the Evangelist. An evangelist is a person who seeks to convert someone to Christianity. Mark, one of the four gospel writers, accomplished this by devoting more of his personal account to the portrayal of Jesus’ miracles than any of the other gospel writers (SS. Matthew, Luke and John). These miracles are a testament to Jesus’ power over all creatures and conditions: disease, hunger, mother nature and evil spirits. After witnessing these miracles, many flocked to Jesus to be healed and fed. We have been studying the four Gospels so that we can glean the wisdom and faith of the authors.

In Mark Chapter 4, there are many references to seeds: seeds that fell on rocky ground and withered, seeds that fell among the thorns which choked them, and seeds that fell on rich soil and produced fruit. Jesus goes on to explain that this parable relates to each of us and how we “sow His word.” Do we hear, receive and wither due to tribulation or persecution? Do we hear, but crave worldly riches that intrude and choke the Word? Or, do we hear it, accept it and bear fruit thirty- and sixty- and a hundredfold?

The kingdom of God started off very small, but with Jesus and his disciples, it grew and spread across the world so we could live safely in His arms. Mark compares the Kingdom to the mustard seed: “It is like a mustard seed that, when it is sown in the ground, is the smallest of all the seeds on earth. But once it is sown, it springs up and becomes the largest of plants and puts forth large branches, so that birds of the sky can dwell in its shade," Mark 4:31-32. Jesus shows us that all good things must begin small and avoid the rocky ground and choking thorns in order to plant themselves in rich soil. His kingdom is very different from this world, so He shared parables to entice us to become part of His glorious kingdom.

On the evening of April 25, four of our ninth graders planted themselves in rich soil: Bryan Joseph Mahoney, Joseph Gabriel Furnia, Thomas Andrew Passarello and William Anthony of Padua Furnia, along with 50 peers, participated in the sacrament of confirmation. It was a stunning celebration within Holy Mass and his excellency, the Most Rev. Bishop Matano, administering. The bishop related concerns about staggering statistics that show a significant decline in the percent of people who find religion important — currently at a low of 33%. He charged parents, godparents and grandparents to continue raising their families up in the faith by encouraging young people to stay close to God. As our school leader, I felt validated because our mission is rooted in Bishop Matano’s charge; our curriculum is designed to know, love and serve God in this world and the next. This is evident in how our students live their lives in and out of school — a difficult task with so many temptations, especially technology, dangling in front of them.

The physical growth of John Paul II spider plant “sproutlets” is quite easy to see: We continue to grow in enrollment, grade levels and volunteers; we grow in height and weight; our hair grows; our teeth fall out and grow in again, etc. What’s more important to our mission is that we grow in the fruits of the Holy Spirit and plant our seeds in rich soil full of charity, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, generosity, gentleness, faithfulness, modesty, self-control and chastity: “O breathe on me, O Breath of God, fill me with life anew, that I may love what you would love, and do what you would do.”