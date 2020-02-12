John Paul II Academy: How faith helps us appreciate time

Our Catholic faith teaches us that time is a gift that we are called to sanctify, to call holy. The Catholic significance of days and months is a penetrating reminder that our lives are finite and that time should not be squandered. With the passing of my father, Bill Tonzi, in November, this became a stark reality for our family. A devastating disease, Alzheimer's, swooped in and in two short years, stole the most devout, humble, kind, funny and generous person I know and left us to ponder life without him. Although there were many uncertainties, one thing was for sure: We want to follow in Dad’s footsteps, which means giving glory to God and living a life full of integrity and love. He was a beacon of light and faith for all and an exemplary model of virtue in every way. Dad was so supportive of St. John Paul II Academy and we loved him in return. Our family is grateful for all the support we received and for the generosity of donations in his memory to John Paul II.

Each day of the week has a special dedication: Sunday: the Holy Trinity; Monday: the angels; Tuesday: the apostles; Wednesday: St. Joseph; Thursday: the Holy Eucharist; Friday: the Passion; and Saturday: our lady. Angels, from the Greek "angelos," meaning messenger, are spiritual beings that serve to promote God’s will and protect us from evil. Our school day starts with the prayer to our guardian angels, asking them “to light, to guard, to rule and guide” each day. We follow it with the powerful St. Michael the archangel prayer that implores St. Michael to “be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil who seeks to ruin our souls.” Recently, we enjoyed an opportunity to study angels in depth thanks to our friends Frank and Debbie Netti. They shared a presentation on angels that explained what angels are, what their role is, and many angel Bible references. One of our favorites, St. Gabriel the archangel, declared unto Mary that she was going to be the mother of the Son of God. This was reflected in the first joyful mystery of the rosary: the annunciation. What a beautiful gift the angels are! One of my parents’ neighbors called Dad her “angel on Earth,” and now we call him our special angel in heaven.