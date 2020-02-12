John Paul II Academy: How faith helps us appreciate time

Our Catholic faith teaches us that time is a gift that we are called to sanctify, to call holy. The Catholic significance of days and months is a penetrating reminder that our lives are finite and that time should not be squandered. With the passing of my father, Bill Tonzi, in November, this became a stark reality for our family. A devastating disease, Alzheimer's, swooped in and in two short years, stole the most devout, humble, kind, funny and generous person I know and left us to ponder life without him. Although there were many uncertainties, one thing was for sure: We want to follow in Dad’s footsteps, which means giving glory to God and living a life full of integrity and love. He was a beacon of light and faith for all and an exemplary model of virtue in every way. Dad was so supportive of St. John Paul II Academy and we loved him in return. Our family is grateful for all the support we received and for the generosity of donations in his memory to John Paul II.
Each day of the week has a special dedication: Sunday: the Holy Trinity; Monday: the angels; Tuesday: the apostles; Wednesday: St. Joseph; Thursday: the Holy Eucharist; Friday: the Passion; and Saturday: our lady. Angels, from the Greek "angelos," meaning messenger, are spiritual beings that serve to promote God’s will and protect us from evil. Our school day starts with the prayer to our guardian angels, asking them “to light, to guard, to rule and guide” each day. We follow it with the powerful St. Michael the archangel prayer that implores St. Michael to “be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil who seeks to ruin our souls.” Recently, we enjoyed an opportunity to study angels in depth thanks to our friends Frank and Debbie Netti. They shared a presentation on angels that explained what angels are, what their role is, and many angel Bible references. One of our favorites, St. Gabriel the archangel, declared unto Mary that she was going to be the mother of the Son of God. This was reflected in the first joyful mystery of the rosary: the annunciation. What a beautiful gift the angels are! One of my parents’ neighbors called Dad her “angel on Earth,” and now we call him our special angel in heaven.
One of Dad’s favorite places was Holy Family Church. He was a student at Holy Family School in the '50s, a lifelong parishioner, CYO coach, Eucharistic minister, pastoral council member and part-time custodian after retiring. He loved to clean the church while listening to the rosary booming from the speakers. After seeing the church filled to capacity at Dad’s funeral Mass with the sun shining through the remarkable stained glass windows, I was inspired to have the students study the windows and the architecture of the "mother church" of Auburn. Thanks to Marianne Sabine, we have descriptions for each of the 20 ornate windows of European character, made by famous German artisans. They are over 100 years old and were installed in 1912. The children will study the stories and people in the windows and prepare presentations. We encourage everyone to visit Holy Family Church and admire the stunning windows. You will definitely feel the presence of God and a sense of peace. It would make Dad happy to know that his faith and inspiration brought friends into one of our favorite places.
The corporal works of mercy give us a model to treat others as if they were Christ in disguise. At John Paul II, we make it a priority to “visit the sick” by sharing special time with our friends at The Faatz-Crofut Home and ElderChoice. We have made the best memories making crafts, playing games, singing songs and baking cookies. God has blessed my family in return by sending many thoughtful and compassionate friends, family members and neighbors who spent countless hours with my father, took him for rides, played ball, walked him, sang to him, played music and even danced, prepared meals and helped us care for Dad. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and humbled by their love and example of a corporal work of mercy. They are in our daily prayers.
Time is a gift from God and through Him, all things have meaning. Please take the time to appreciate the truth, beauty and goodness in all that He has given to you. “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” — Psalm 90:12
Jennifer T. Furnia is principal at St. John Paul II Academy and the mother of two boys at the school. For more information, or to schedule a visit, visit jp2la.org, call (315) 252-4393, email furniajp2@gmail.com or write to St. John Paul II Academy, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY 13021.