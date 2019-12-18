The beginning of the church year commences with the season of Advent, from the Latin "advenire," meaning “to come.” Advent is a joyous season that includes four weeks of preparation for the birth of our savior Jesus Christ. What does one do when preparing for one of the most important celebrations of the year? We prepare our hearts and minds for the Nativity of our Lord by praying, sacrificing, doing good deeds and reflecting on the life of Jesus. We also focus on the blessings and joys of faith, family and friends, so let’s not forget to decorate our homes and yards, bake cookies and visit loved ones.
This year at St. John Paul II Academy we are reading the book "The Life of Our Lord" by Charles Dickens. This book was given to me as a Christmas gift a few years ago by one of my students. As I was reading it, I immediately knew I wanted to read this to the children during December. One of the most interesting facts about the book is the premise on which it was written. Mr. Dickens wanted his children to learn about Jesus Christ in a simple way, so he wrote the story and presented it to his family as a gift. He was adamant that the manuscript never be published and distributed. It wasn’t until several decades later that his family decided to publish it for all to learn and enjoy. As “honorary members” of the Dickens family, I read a chapter to the children daily and we appreciate the gift of this generous decision. The book begins: “My Dear Children, I am very anxious that you should know something about the History of Jesus Christ. For everybody ought to know about Him. No one ever lived who was so good, so kind, so gentle, and so sorry for all people who did wrong, or were in any way ill or miserable. ...”
Each month, the children memorize and recite a poem or piece of writing chosen because of its rich historical, virtuous and faith-filled content. For our Christmas concert, the dialectical students will be reciting "Christmas Bells" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. He wrote this piece in the midst of the Civil War, depicting his despair and melancholy feelings over the war. "Christmas Everywhere" by Phillips Brooks will be recited by the grammatical students. It is a lovely poem inspiring us to focus on the true reason we celebrate Christmas: the coming of our Lord. Our first grader Jozalyn will be reciting "Our Brother is Born," a poem celebrating Jesus’s birth, by Harry and Eleanor Farjeon. While preparing for these recitations, the children learn the meaning behind each piece, study the vocabulary and practice how to execute the proper inflection in their voices while reciting.
Our concert is sure to provide fun and drama with playlets based on the classic "Aesop’s Fables." The students will learn to appreciate their special qualities in “Peacock and Juno,” choose honesty in “Mercury and the Workers” and multiply good deeds in “The Lion and the Mouse.” Please join us this evening at school to be entertained and learn some of life’s moral lessons as well!
December is also the perfect time to read the 24 chapters in the Book of Luke from the New Testament. By Christmas Eve, we will have read the entire account of Jesus's life and wake up Christmas morning knowing who and why we celebrate! In addition, we are saying the St. Andrew Christmas Novena daily, beginning Nov. 30 through Christmas. Reciting this special prayer is a simple yet beautiful way to celebrate the spiritual significance of the Advent season and to experience a deeper conversion to the heart of Jesus.
In cooking class, we are enjoying some winter favorites. Homemade mac-'n'-cheese with kielbasa and thumbprint cookies with nuts and jelly are among fan favorites. Our friend Mr. Marek came to school and facilitated a science experiment exploring the chemical reactions created by vinegar, baking soda and balloons. We are grateful for the opportunity to be gracious receivers during the season of giving. Mr. Marek, Mrs. Fricano, Miss Suzi and Mrs. Jenks are such generous givers of their time and talent. Thank you! Lastly, we spent quality time with our friends at The Faatz-Crofut Home to share in a little Christmas cheer. We created beautiful ornaments, shared treats and made splendid memories. As we continue to prepare our hearts and minds, we pray that your Christmas is filled with faith, hope and love.