Each year as Lent approaches, I pray that I can bring excitement and meaning to this holy season. One of the benefits of teaching the same children in consecutive school years is that we build heartfelt, trusting relationships that lead to a deep understanding of expectations. This creates a safe learning environment where children grow academically, spiritually and socially. The challenge is preparing stimulating lessons that spark students' interests and keep them motivated. The Holy Spirit always guides me and puts new resources in my path — He never fails!

This year, our Lenten journey began with attending Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Michael’s Church in Union Springs. The congregation and Father Moorby were very welcoming, and the church is cozy and beautiful. Matthew’s gospel warns us: “Be careful not to practice righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 6:1.) We work our humility muscles to make sure we aren’t “blaring our trumpets” and “bragging in the streets” about what we are doing and why. I often struggle when writing about the good works that we do; my intent is to let our “light shine before others, so that they may see our good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16.) We “do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility we value others above ourselves, not looking to our own interests, but also to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:3-4.)

Prayer: We pray the Angelus daily, which "invites us to meditate on the mystery of the Incarnation, encouraging Christians to take Mary as a point of reference in various moments of their day, so as to imitate her in her readiness to carry out the divine plan of salvation." Matthew’s gospel also guides us as we study each chapter focusing on Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount, a roadmap to find God in the poor in spirit, in those who mourn, in the meek, in those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, in the merciful and pure of heart, in the peacemakers and those who are persecuted because of righteousness. We highly recommend watching "The Chosen" season two, episode eight, "Beyond Mountains," where Jesus and Matthew prepare for Jesus’s big sermon. It is fantastic!

Fasting: This year, we are digging deep to identify what keeps us from aligning our priorities to the will of God. For some, that may be food, for others it may be electronics, social media, video games, fighting with a sibling, impatience, etc. Once we identify what we need to fast on, we discuss what we can feast on — things that grow our relationship with God, like praying, helping our parents/siblings, volunteering, cleaning, school, donating time, money, food, etc. The biggest graces are received by the greater the difficulty or sacrifice we make.

Almsgiving: Our main projects this Lent are Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry. During winter recess, we worked at a build day for the former, making beds for children in need. Our students were eager to help sand wood, drill holes, carry and load wood, stain wood, etc. We finished enough to make 10 beds, along with 16 slats. We are also collecting items from their wish list (all must be brand new): twin sheets and comforters; 6-inch mattresses; lag bolts at 5/16 by 5 inches (not galvanized); flat washers at 1/4 inches (not galvanized); microfiber cleaning cloths; safety glasses; ear plugs; lumber (2x4x8, 1x4x8, 1x4x10, 2x6x10, 1x2x6); vinegar; steel wool No. 0000; alcohol cleaning spray (not hand pumps); and cases of bottled water. The next build days are March 18 and April 15; new volunteers are welcome. St. Alphonsus Food Pantry also has its annual drive, “40 Cans for 40 Days.” We’ll be taking a field trip later in March to bring our donations and help organize and count. If you would like to make donations, please contact me.

On Valentine’s Day we watched the movie “No Greater Love,” and were inspired by one of St. Mother Teresa’s favorite quotes: “Whatever you did for the least of my brothers, you did it for me.” (Matthew 25:40.) Mother Teresa serves as a living witness in daily living the Beatitudes. She answers the call to “come follow me and I will make you fishers of men.” (Matthew 4:19.) Prayer, fasting, almsgiving — opportunities for holy moments. Let’s all join in His call!