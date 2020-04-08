John Paul II Academy: Maintaining our mission during COVID-19

I want to encourage parents to find value in authentic learning experiences, which can be found every day in real-life contexts and situations. Most often, people find themselves so busy and they rely solely on the school system to educate their children, forgetting that “parents are the primary educators,” Please don’t underestimate your ability to teach, because you can! Whether it be Kaylin and her family sharing the birth of their bunnies and piglets, or Thomas showing us how he made croutons with his mother, Michael sharing a lesson on light reflection or Billy helping me, his mom, to communicate via video conferencing. They are all splendid examples of families partaking in the learning process. This is true and beautiful — families sharing quality time and building loving relationships! Let’s pray that we continue to grow and engage in learning together. I am humbled by the support of our parents and appreciate their love for our school. Find solace and encouragement in one of my mother’s favorite Bible quotes: “I can do everything through Christ who gives me strength.” — Philippians 4:13