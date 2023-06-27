As John Paul II concludes its 10th school year, I reflect on how we have spent our first decade and how we prepare for the next. Humans are consumed with time; our lives revolve around clocks, planners, calendars, watches, etc. We celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and other significant milestones, and make goals for the new year. But, do we use our time to focus on Christ, allowing Him to take the wheel and steer us toward His will?

The Bible includes two types of time: one from the Greek "chronos" (sequential time) and the second, "kairos" (deep time or God’s dimension of time). God is the inventor of time; He doesn’t view time as we do. “In the Lord’s eyes, one day is a thousand years and a thousand years are as a day. The Lord does not delay in keeping His promise — though some consider it “delay." “Rather, He shows you generous patience, since He wants none to perish but all to come to repentance” — 2 Peter 3:8-9.

In a world full of division, disease, poverty and doubt, where do we turn to find support? So many Christians are afraid to defend their faith for fear of being ridiculed, shunned, mocked or accused of being hateful. Thank you, faith warriors, who put yourselves out there with statements such as:

“There has never been a time when God didn’t direct, protect or correct me. There may have been times where I was less faithful to Him, but He had faith in me.” — Denzel Washington.

“First off, I want to thank God because that’s who I look up to. He’s graced my life with opportunities that I know are not of my hand or any other human hand.” — Matthew McConaughey.

"If I can start my day out by saying my prayers and getting myself focused, then I know I'm doing the right thing. That 10 minutes helps me in every way throughout the day." — Mark Wahlberg.

“The success I’ve achieved comes to me from God.” — Justin Bieber.

“Golf is just an avenue for Jesus to use me to reach as many people as I can.” — Bubba Watson.

“I give all glory to God. It’s kind of a win-win situation. The glory goes up to Him, and the blessings fall down on me.” — Gabby Douglas.

“When I die, and St. Peter greets me at the gates, he’s not going to ask what your win-loss record was in 2023. He’s going to ask, ‘How did you build the kingdom of heaven?'” — Trevor Williams.

“In the Bible, (it says) the Lord exalts humility .. (I remind myself that I) can always be better. I always work on what I have now. I’ve just got to be thankful to the Lord for the gifts He’s given me. My gift back to Him is to always be humble and to always try to work as hard as I can.” — Kevin Durant.

In June 2022, the Catholic church launched a movement to restore devotion and understanding of the great mystery of the Eucharist. The source of our faith is the celebration of the Eucharist where Jesus gives Himself to us as spiritual nourishment. “The man who feeds on my flesh and drinks my blood remains in me, and I in him” — John 6:56. Are we marching through time with God in our hearts allowing Him to direct our days, weeks, years and decades? Start your days with the following prayer provided by Holy Family Church:

Dear Lord, Help me to remove from my mind every thought or opinion which You would not sanction, every feeling from my heart which You would not approve. Grant that I may spend the hours of the day gladly working with You according to Your will. Help me just for today and be with me in it. In the long hours of work, that I may not grow weary or slack in serving You. In conversations, that they may not be occasions of uncharitableness. In the day’s worries and disappointments, that I may be patient with myself and with those around me. In moments of fatigue and illness, that I may be mindful of others rather than of myself. In temptations, that I may be generous and loyal, so that when the day is over I may lay it at your feet, with its successes which are all Yours, and its failures which are all my own, and feel that life is real and peaceful, and blessed when spend with You as the Guest of my soul. Amen.