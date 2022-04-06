John Paul II Academy: New life through learning this spring season

For Christians, spring is a testament that God fulfills all of His promises. The parallel between the Lenten season and the springtime season symbolizes new life, growth, hope and change that characterize this prayerful time of penance, forgiveness and conversion. For 40 days, we follow the way of the cross with Christ; we suffer, die and ultimately rise again full of grace and glory.

At St. John Paul II Academy, we experience new life, growth, hope and change by providing our children with rich learning opportunities. While singing the armor of God, the Littles gear up to withstand evil reciting “The belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, the gospel of peace, the shield of faith, the helmet of salvation, the sword of the spirit…” — Ephesians 6:13-17.

In “Miracles” by Walt Whitman, we appreciate the awe and wonder of God’s creation — nature and humanity. This led to studying Venerable Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager, who could become the first millennial saint. Carlo had such a strong love of the Eucharist that he created and designed an exhibition of Eucharistic miracles from around the world before he died of leukemia at the age of 15. Our discussion took many wonderful twists and turns comparing and contrasting the catalog of miracles by Whitman and Acutis — so inspiring to see the children make their own observations. The grammatical group was haunted by “reproachful wraiths” while examining their conscience in “The Sin of Omission” by Margaret Sangster: “And it isn’t the thing you do dear, it’s the thing you leave undone, which gives you a bit of heartache at the setting of the sun.”

In science class we have been studying our favorite feathered friends. What makes a bird a bird? Why, the feathers, of course. The types of feathers — wing, down, tail, contour, semiplume, bristle, and filoplume — have many uses: flight, protection, warmth and beauty. We also learned about the difference between bird calls and birdsongs. We invited our friend Mr. Robson, a member of the New York State Ornithological Association, to share his passion for birds native to the area. Who knew that the crow is one of the smartest animals in the world? They can talk, make tools, use tools and hold grudges. Boy, do crows come to roost in Auburn — a striking sight as the sun sets on the city. The best way to attract birds for our viewing was to make feeders, so we coated ice cream cones with Crisco or peanut butter, rolled them in seeds and hung them in the trees around the school.

Next, we took to the neighborhood with our binoculars to put our skills into action. Some of our students have decided to start a bird-watching group at JPII — so grateful for their initiative. We also made a fantastic discovery: A pair of morning doves is building a nest on the back steps of the school, enabling our students to follow the life cycle of birds. To enhance our study of feathers, Miss Suzi taught the children how to use quill pens and ink in signing their “John Hancock” in true Founding Father fashion. You would be amazed at their beautiful artwork.

Two of our latest ventures include starting our own lunch program and a school store. Both are very ambitious, but the students have shown great interest and enthusiasm. Kaylin and her mother create a menu with some fan favorites: chicken/ham/cheese quesadillas, hamburgers, grilled cheese, hot dogs, pizza and pancakes, to name a few. The students take orders, prepare the food, handle the money and evaluate the results. As an a la carte option, they sell snacks, fruit, veggies, ice cream, etc. Currently, we’re offering lunch two days per week with the hope of adding more.

The school store managers interviewed applicants; hired store clerks, a bookkeeper and a maintenance worker; discussed items to sell and set prices; made inventory lists; and organized a space. We’re selling school supplies, sweet treats and miscellaneous items. The managers are responsible for keeping the financial books and preparing weekly and monthly reports so our team can assess progress.

Spring is in full bloom at JPII as we prepare for Holy Week and the Easter celebration. Mrs. Kat’s Littles are learning about the Twelve Apostles, who were taught to preach the gospel and serve as Jesus did; thereby, paving the way for all of us. “And He saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. And they straightway left their nets, and followed him.” — Matthew 4:19-20

Jennifer T. Furnia is principal and head teacher at St. John Paul II Academy and the mother of three boys at the school. For more information, or to schedule a visit, visit jp2academy.com, call (315) 252-4393, email furniajp2@gmail.com or write to St. John Paul II Academy, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY 13021.

