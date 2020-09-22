John Paul II Academy: Overcoming COVID-19 obstacles

The teachers, volunteers and families have worked so hard to overcome the hurdles in the midst of these difficult circumstances. We aren’t able to attend art class in Miss Suzi’s studio due to social distancing guidelines, but that didn’t stop Miss Suzi. She generously donated a large television and art kits so that she could virtually teach our children in the comfort of their classroom. When we realized that it would be difficult to teach all groups in one classroom, Mrs. Tonzi purchased another television for the upstairs classroom so that we could conveniently stay in that space without disrupting our schedule. These televisions will also open up a variety of teaching and educational opportunities, and we are eternally grateful. We would also like to thank Pastor Grish and the congregation for their continued support and willingness to share more of their space with us. Their generosity is humbling and greatly appreciated. “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” — 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18

We are enthusiastic about adding a new lesson into our repertoire: Greek and Latin roots. Many people don’t realize how valuable old Latin and Greek vocabulary is in the formulation of a finely structured English vocabulary. We benefit from a broad working vocabulary 10 times more for thinking than we do for talking. Most of the time, we do our talking and thinking in the reverse proportion — too much talking and not enough thinking. From "septem," Latin for "seven," we derive impressive new words. Did you know that September was the seventh month in the Roman calendar? Legend has it that Romulus, the first king of Rome, used a 10-month moon cycle calendar. Six months had 30 days and four had 31, totaling 304 days with a couple of nameless moon cycles left over in mid-winter. Rome’s second King, Numa Pompilius, took those blank mid-winter days and made two new months: January (Janus) and February (februum). As a result, September, the seventh month, became the ninth! From "septum" comes "septennial," a seven-year period or celebration; "septangle," a flat figure with seven sides and seven angles; and "septuagenarian," a person who is 70-79 years old. Students will learn to pull words apart and put them back together to gain a true understanding of the meaning of English words.