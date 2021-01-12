John Paul II Academy: Reflecting on the gifts of 2020

“Where there is sadness, joy…” This year has brought sadness to many, especially our friends at The Faatz-Crofut Home. They have not been able to have visitors since March. Typically, we would have shared many times playing games, making crafts, hunting for Easter eggs, singing songs, carving pumpkins, etc. Since we couldn’t be there in person, we committed to doing special things like preparing cards, packages and prayers. We hope that our humble gestures put a smile on their faces and joy in their hearts until we can meet again!

“For it is in giving that we receive…” One of our guiding principles is to seek opportunities to give. Each month we partake in a service project that fulfills our promise to the corporal works of mercy. We put together a donation inspired by St. Francis for one of our school families who takes care of many animals; Thanksgiving care packages for our friends at The Faatz-Crofut Home; Christmas packages for the residents of Chapel House; and more to come. We also had our first JPII Christmas store. Beautiful items were donated by friends so the children could purchase gifts for their family members with the change from their piggy banks. The children were so proud! In return, the treasures we receive, gifts of God’s peace and grace, are priceless.