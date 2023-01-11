John Paul II Academy: Resolution, regulation and our relationship with God

The history behind making resolutions dates back around 4,000 years to the tradition of the Babylonians, who made promises to pagan gods for payment of debts. If they kept their promises, the gods would grant favor for the upcoming year, and if not, they would fall out of favor with the gods. About 46 B.C., the Romans offered sacrifices to the god Janus and made promises of good conduct for the year ahead. For early Christians, the first day of the new year was a time to reflect on wrongdoings and resolve to do better. Today, making resolutions is mostly a secular tradition where people make self-improvement promises. Statistically, only 9% of people claim to be successful — I wonder if the lack of success is due to the lack of God.

I recently received a fantastic book called "The Mindful Catholic: Finding God One Moment at a Time" by Dr. Gregory Bottaro, and started reading it while preparing my 2023 lessons. I immediately identified: “We fall into bed exhausted at the end of the day, craving a good night’s sleep, only to have our minds race in a million directions. ... We arrive at a destination with no recollection of how we got there.” Our minds are often out of our control and we end up feeling anxious, exhausted and preoccupied. I’m sure most of you can relate to these occurrences, and want help finding a sense of peace. "The Mindful Catholic" gives us a practical way to trust God in our daily lives. St. John Paul II Academy's resolution is to develop healthy, joyful and holy relationships beginning with God.

Step one, we start our day being mindful of our emotions. Using the zones of regulation, my students and I reflect:

Green: Regulated state of alertness

Blue: Low state of alertness

Yellow: Heightened state

Red: Extremely heightened/intense emotions

The green zone is best for optimal learning and social success. If we find ourselves in one of the other zones, strategies are available to help us get into the green, e.g. getting a snack, going for a walk or jog, coloring, deep breathing, prayer in the chapel, etc.

Step two, we write a self-affirming Bible verse in our devotional logs to help anchor our day with faith in God. “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” — Joshua 19. This scripture quote secures the deep security and peace God promises and reframes our circumstances with God’s trust.

Step three, prayer. St. Michael is our daily defender in this battle. We ask him to be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil who is seeking the ruin of our souls. May God rebuke Satan, we humbly pray!

Along with God, we seek companions on our journey. On Jan. 1, Catholics celebrate the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. The church wants us to imitate Mary’s faith and trust in God alone. “We never give more honour to Jesus than when we honour His Mother and we honour Mary simply and solely to honour Jesus all the more perfectly. We go to her only as a way leading to the goal we seek — Jesus, her son.” — St. Louis Marie de Montfort.

The due date of this article, Jan. 4, is the feast day of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, wife, mother, educator and the first American-born saint. Some of us had the pleasure of visiting her shrine in Emmitsburg, Maryland, last June during our school trip to Gettysburg. But, today, my class took a virtual tour of St. Joseph’s House where Mother Seton and the Sisters of Charity lived, worked and prayed. They started the first free Catholic school for girls in 1810, and left a legacy near and dear to my heart.

I was in awe of the similarities between the mission and model of St. John Paul II Academy and Mother Seton’s school. We have diverse, multi-age classrooms filled with children of varying abilities and life circumstances. We have a strong emphasis on reading, writing, arithmetic, penmanship and outdoor exploration of God's creation. She understood the nature of children and approached discipline with “gentle correction." Our beautiful chapel space, attached to our school, allows students to visit and reflect on God’s will.

“In every disappointment, let your heart fly directly to your dear Savior. Jesus will never leave you or forsake you.” — St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, patron of Catholic schools. Pray for us!