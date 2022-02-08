John Paul II Academy: Seeking guidance in the words of Dr. King

At St. John Paul II Academy, we study “the best that has been thought and said.” Matthew Arnold, a 19th century English poet and social commentator, suggested that reading the best will stream wisdom into our notions and actions. By examining the ideals of St. Paul, Mother Teresa, Benjamin Franklin, St. John Paul II, Aristotle and Martin Luther King Jr., we aspire to leave the world a better place and motivate future generations.

In our daily devotional, the children copy a Bible verse, proverb or quote into a notebook and we discuss its meaning and how it applies to our lives. January’s quotes were dedicated to honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s aspirations and dreams: what he was fighting for, why he was fighting, how he was fighting for it. We not only listened to the words of his famous 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, but also examined the facial expressions of the immense (spelling word this week) sea of people and tone of MLK’s voice. The children took note of how nearly 250,000 people were so attentive and peaceful! It was a laudable picture of hope and inspiration! Our culminating composition challenged the children to write about a dream they have for self or country — dreams to better humanity!

While choosing daily quotes, Miss Molly (my student teacher) and I realized that they apply perfectly to our curriculum. On day four of creation God created the sun, moon and stars. MLK said it best: “But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.” Literally, the darker the sky, the brighter the stars: Hence, you can see the stars better in the dark countryside than you can in the lit-up city. During a trip to the Rochester Museum and Science Center, we sat under the starry dome in the Strasenburgh Planetarium studying the January sky. The constellations Orion, Taurus and Gemini, along with the stars Castor, Pollux, Sirius, Rigel and Betelgeuse, and the planet Jupiter, dazzled us with their charming bright lights. Figuratively, we seek God in our darkest moments to find light in each struggle, a light that is unconditionally given to us through God’s grace. Our salvation was light in the dark moments of Jesus’s passion and death. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that," as MLK said.

“If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as a Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, 'Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well,’” MLK said. When we chose this quote, our grammatical history group happened to be studying Michelangelo and the dialectical group was studying Beethoven. Some call it coincidence; we call it divine intervention. In true Michelangelo fashion, the children went to the chapel to color masterpieces while lying down on their backs. Beethoven’s symphonies accompany and inspire us while we work on math, composition and handwriting. I highly recommend watching “Beethoven Lives Upstairs," a touching story based on the life and music of the eccentric (another spelling word) Ludwig van Beethoven. The children witnessed Beethoven’s struggle and musical genius, and experienced a sense of empathy.

“If you can’t fly, then run; if you can’t run, then walk; if you can’t walk, then crawl; but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward," MLK said. While Miss Molly and I were preparing a description of JPII for her supervisor, we realized this quote applied perfectly to our educational model. In order for a child to keep moving forward, he/she must be placed at the appropriate skill level. Some fly, others run, some walk, others crawl; however, they are all happily and successfully moving forward.

"So I say to you, seek God, and discover Him and make Him a power in your life. Without Him all of our efforts turn to ashes and our sunrises into darkest nights. Without Him, life is a meaningless drama with the decisive scenes missing. But with Him, we are able to rise from the fatigue of despair to the buoyancy of hope. With Him we are able to rise from the midnight of desperation to the daybreak of Joy. St. Augustine was right — we were made for God and we will be restless until we find rest in Him." — MLK

Jennifer T. Furnia is principal and head teacher at St. John Paul II Academy and the mother of three boys at the school. For more information, or to schedule a visit, visit jp2academy.com, call (315) 252-4393, email furniajp2@gmail.com or write to St. John Paul II Academy, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY 13021.

