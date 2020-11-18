John Paul II Academy: Showing gratitude in November

Loving God becomes effortless the more we know him. In science we learn that when we study nature, we can learn about nature’s creator. St. Thomas Aquinas believed that if we use reason to understand the world, we learn more about God and realize his love for us, which leads us to love him more. That is why JPII uses resources and textbooks rich in our Catholic faith, pray formally and spontaneously, utilize the Ten Commandments during discipline discussions, and place God in every aspect of school life. Even difficulties and suffering can be offered as a prayer.

Serving God by doing for others is a stepping stone to Heaven. God calls us to invest in other people and to “love your neighbor as yourself” (Galatians 5:14). Being kind and shining that light opens hearts to God’s love through our actions. The month of November has special significance in the Catholic church. On Nov. 1, All Saints Day, and Nov. 2, All Souls Day, we honor the saints in heaven and all of the faithful departed. As saints in the making, we look to the examples of the saints to help guide our path to heaven. Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a time to honor all those who have served in the military. In art and religion, we had a class that focused on the significance of our veterans and our flag. The United States of America is what it is today because of their patriotism, sacrifice and courage. Each month we organize a service project. During October, in honor of St. Francis, the patron of animals, we collected $150 in change and donated it to a school family that raises and takes care of animals. This month we are making Thanksgiving cards and treat bags for the residents at the Faatz-Crofut Home. We have not been able to visit our friends since last winter and we miss them, but we continue to show our love from afar and look forward to the day we can have fun together. December’s project will be preparing donations to Chapel House, a homeless shelter in Auburn.