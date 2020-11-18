John Paul II Academy: Showing gratitude in November

When I think of November, "gratitude" is the first word that comes to mind. In the big picture, we are grateful to God who created the world and all of its creatures. Our faith teaches us that the world was made to show us God’s glory. Every part of the world was planned out of God’s love and goodness, and “God looked at everything He had made and He found it very good" (Genesis 1:31). God created us in his image so that we can “know Him, love Him, serve Him and be happy with Him in the next world” (Baltimore Catechism). So, exactly how do we do this? Our daily activities should glorify him and give thanks. At St. John Paul II Academy, our mission is dedicated to living out our created purpose by showing gratitude to God, our family and our country. All human beings owe a debt of gratitude first to our creator, then to our parents, and to our country, all of which have provided life and nourishment, and helped shape our character.
Knowing God is a priceless gift. We come to know God in a variety of ways, such as our family and/or school. At JPII, we are providing an introduction to God for many of our students. I am humbled and delighted that we have this opportunity to teach children who are respectful and eager to learn. We open every school day with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer, discuss a Bible verse and a saint of the day, and explore how we can incorporate virtuous behavior into our daily lives. Our namesake and patron, St. John Paul II, had a strong affection for children and knew the importance of evangelizing and deepening our faith: “Be demanding of the world around you; be demanding first of all with yourselves. Be children of God; take pride in it!”
Loving God becomes effortless the more we know him. In science we learn that when we study nature, we can learn about nature’s creator. St. Thomas Aquinas believed that if we use reason to understand the world, we learn more about God and realize his love for us, which leads us to love him more. That is why JPII uses resources and textbooks rich in our Catholic faith, pray formally and spontaneously, utilize the Ten Commandments during discipline discussions, and place God in every aspect of school life. Even difficulties and suffering can be offered as a prayer.
Serving God by doing for others is a stepping stone to Heaven. God calls us to invest in other people and to “love your neighbor as yourself” (Galatians 5:14). Being kind and shining that light opens hearts to God’s love through our actions. The month of November has special significance in the Catholic church. On Nov. 1, All Saints Day, and Nov. 2, All Souls Day, we honor the saints in heaven and all of the faithful departed. As saints in the making, we look to the examples of the saints to help guide our path to heaven. Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a time to honor all those who have served in the military. In art and religion, we had a class that focused on the significance of our veterans and our flag. The United States of America is what it is today because of their patriotism, sacrifice and courage. Each month we organize a service project. During October, in honor of St. Francis, the patron of animals, we collected $150 in change and donated it to a school family that raises and takes care of animals. This month we are making Thanksgiving cards and treat bags for the residents at the Faatz-Crofut Home. We have not been able to visit our friends since last winter and we miss them, but we continue to show our love from afar and look forward to the day we can have fun together. December’s project will be preparing donations to Chapel House, a homeless shelter in Auburn.
Gratitude conjures up Thanksgiving, celebrated on Nov. 26. As we traverse through the month of November, we become aware of the seasonal beauty evident in the falling leaves and crisp air. Sen. Pam Helming organizes a Thanksgiving showcase for children to write an essay, poem or piece of artwork expressing what they are grateful for. We appreciate her service and value the opportunity to show respect for God, our family and our country through our schoolwork. Thanksgiving blessings!
Jennifer T. Furnia is principal at St. John Paul II Academy and the mother of two boys at the school. For more information, or to schedule a visit, visit jp2academy.com, call (315) 252-4393, email furniajp2@gmail.com or write to St. John Paul II Academy, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY 13021.
