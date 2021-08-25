John Paul II Academy: Sometimes proverbs light the way

The summer months provide a much-needed “rest” from the day-to-day festivities of classroom life. Although we are not learning in the classroom, there is much school work to do outside of the classroom. July and August have been filled with cleaning, organizing, the mosaic project, curriculum work, welcoming new families, etc. It is a time to reflect on where we have been and where we want to go.

My friend Denise (a John Paul II parent) and I walk regularly, and we try to solve all of the world’s problems in a 3.5-mile loop around St. Joseph’s cemetery. Inevitably, we discuss a variety of school topics and I realized that one topic recurs: teaching the children traditional proverbs, e.g. “haste makes waste” or “one good deed deserves another.” A week ago, I met with a group of John Paul II friends and my friend Jen shared an idea she uses in her homeschooling. Her family begins their day studying a biblical proverb. They dissect it, learning new vocabulary, applying it to their lives, etc. This past week, I traveled up north to bury a beloved family member, Carol. Mom and I found many of her handwritten notes, most of which contained spiritual wisdom. As I prayed for an article idea, the Holy Spirit inspired me to write about proverbs.

In general, a proverb is a short, pithy saying, stating a general truth or piece of advice. In the Bible, the book of Proverbs is a collection of divinely inspired words that have informed and guided people for thousands of years. Wisdom is the type of knowledge that you can’t look up in Wikipedia; it only comes from following God’s guidance as we navigate the world he has made. King Solomon was the man responsible for writing most of the book of Proverbs, although there is evidence that he had “wise” company. He asked God not for wealth or power, but for wisdom so he could judge fairly as king (1 King 3:1-15). Solomon disregarded some of God’s wisdom and toward the end of his life, he allowed his heart to be led astray. Even with all his wisdom, he fell short. The same is true for us. While we can read Proverbs to receive wisdom, however, wisdom in itself will not save us. We need wisdom as a person to save us, “something greater than Solomon is here” (Luke 11:31). Jesus of Nazareth showed himself to be the ultimate example of wisdom in how he responded when confronted with difficult questions and how he helped us know the God who made the world.