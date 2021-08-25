John Paul II Academy: Sometimes proverbs light the way

The summer months provide a much-needed “rest” from the day-to-day festivities of classroom life. Although we are not learning in the classroom, there is much school work to do outside of the classroom. July and August have been filled with cleaning, organizing, the mosaic project, curriculum work, welcoming new families, etc. It is a time to reflect on where we have been and where we want to go.
My friend Denise (a John Paul II parent) and I walk regularly, and we try to solve all of the world’s problems in a 3.5-mile loop around St. Joseph’s cemetery. Inevitably, we discuss a variety of school topics and I realized that one topic recurs: teaching the children traditional proverbs, e.g. “haste makes waste” or “one good deed deserves another.” A week ago, I met with a group of John Paul II friends and my friend Jen shared an idea she uses in her homeschooling. Her family begins their day studying a biblical proverb. They dissect it, learning new vocabulary, applying it to their lives, etc. This past week, I traveled up north to bury a beloved family member, Carol. Mom and I found many of her handwritten notes, most of which contained spiritual wisdom. As I prayed for an article idea, the Holy Spirit inspired me to write about proverbs.
In general, a proverb is a short, pithy saying, stating a general truth or piece of advice. In the Bible, the book of Proverbs is a collection of divinely inspired words that have informed and guided people for thousands of years. Wisdom is the type of knowledge that you can’t look up in Wikipedia; it only comes from following God’s guidance as we navigate the world he has made. King Solomon was the man responsible for writing most of the book of Proverbs, although there is evidence that he had “wise” company. He asked God not for wealth or power, but for wisdom so he could judge fairly as king (1 King 3:1-15). Solomon disregarded some of God’s wisdom and toward the end of his life, he allowed his heart to be led astray. Even with all his wisdom, he fell short. The same is true for us. While we can read Proverbs to receive wisdom, however, wisdom in itself will not save us. We need wisdom as a person to save us, “something greater than Solomon is here” (Luke 11:31). Jesus of Nazareth showed himself to be the ultimate example of wisdom in how he responded when confronted with difficult questions and how he helped us know the God who made the world.
One of the favorite proverbs we apply at school came to us from my sons’ swim coach, Coach Mike: “Perfect practice, makes perfect.” Whether we are practicing our recitations, working on math problems, cleaning the school, playing at recess — we want to work on it perfectly. This means we provide constructive feedback while we are completing the task so that we do it well and don't develop bad habits that are hard to break. We correct pronunciation, calculation errors, poor penmanship, behavior, etc. “Perfect practice, makes perfect.”
“When a person’s ways please the Lord, he makes even his enemies to be at peace with him.” — (Proverbs 16:7)
If we all just prayed before we spoke and listened to what God wants from each of us, our enemy list would be much shorter.
“The one who works his land will have plenty of food, but whoever chases fantasies lacks sense.” — (Proverbs 12:11)
In a world full of technology and busy lives, it is easy for the wisdom of God to get lost. It is our responsibility to point our children toward the only one who can satisfy us — Jesus!
In Carol’s notes, we found several quotes from Mother Teresa: “God governs the world, but prayer governs God.” “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” This past year, we watched a movie called "The Letters," about the remarkable life and work of Mother Teresa. We learned how she received a message from God to leave the convent and help the poorest of the poor in the slums of India. She was an exemplary model of obedience, humility, magnificence, faith and joy, despite her personal struggles with loneliness and poverty. Her life and message challenge each of us to reach into our hearts and minds and embrace the opportunity to “do something beautiful for God.”
Jennifer T. Furnia is principal and head teacher at St. John Paul II Academy and the mother of two boys at the school. For more information, or to schedule a visit, visit jp2academy.com, call (315) 252-4393, email furniajp2@gmail.com or write to St. John Paul II Academy, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY 13021.