John Paul II Academy: Studying 'all things bright and beautiful'

In March, we concluded our Lenten journey with a field trip to Holy Family Church, the first Catholic church in Auburn. Father Gathenya welcomed our students, who were in awe of the beauty and magnificence of the church architecture. As we prayed the life-size Stations of the Cross and discussed the people and events in the stained glass windows, parents and children were engaged and inquisitive learning about the Catholic faith.

The Easter season has been filled with studying, “all things bright and beautiful. All creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful. The Lord God made them all.” (Cecil F. Alexander, April recitation.) We bid farewell to the ocean, flew into the sky exploring some intriguing creatures that fly, and finally landed on day six of Creation to begin our study of land animals. “He gave us eyes to see them, and lips that we might tell; How great is God Almighty, Who hath made all things well.”

God blessed us with a new friend, Mr. Jon Robson, who graciously shared his gifts. He gave a hands-on, engaging lesson about his bees and brought jars of honey for all students and teachers. We were amazed at the importance of the bees in our food cycle. The students were filled with questions and comments especially about the queen bee, the drones and the life cycle of bees. Who knew that worker bees had so many jobs: nurses, storekeepers, wax makers, sentries, robbers, scouts. Sounds like a cast from an old western movie. The students concluded their bee study by writing "thank you" notes and coloring sheets for Mr. Robson. With the help of Mr. John Murphy, forest caretaker, Mr. Robson led a service project for the seventh grade boys through the trails of Lettie Cook Forest, teaching them how to trim and maintain trails, how to bird watch, and even a few survival techniques about leaves they can and cannot eat in the forest. Mr. Robson is a passionate and knowledgeable model of Christian courtesy. Thank you!