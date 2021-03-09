John Paul II Academy: The case for studying creation

One of the most beautiful love stories in the Bible begins with Genesis 1, creation, a love story between God and man. When children enter elementary school, they begin hearing that evolution, not God, created the universe. As parents and educators, we need to present children with evidence of creation so they know within their hearts that God is their creator. Over Christmas vacation, the Holy Spirit inspired St. John Paul II Academy to design a curricular framework around the seven days of creation.
In January, we began with a general overview of creation. Each morning we gather, read and discuss Bible stories. The children love to share their faith praying together. Why did God make our universe? He thought it would be fun; he’s an artist and scientist; and he needed someplace for man to live. During our discussion, the children created playdough flowers, trees, and animals exemplifying the joy and excitement in creating — exactly how God felt creating the heavens and earth.
Next, we “dove” into day five, when God created creatures that swim and fly. Our beloved art teacher, Miss Suzi DaVia, introduced us to a superb documentary called “My Octopus Teacher.” The diver, Craig Foster, captured our hearts and minds with his year-long underwater expedition following the life of an octopus. The story revealed the stunning beauty of the kelp forest and the emotional connection between man and animal. In our writer’s workshop, we launched into writing quality paragraphs about the octopuses' survival skills. God gave the octopus chromatophores, enabling them to change color and texture within a split second to disguise and escape predators. Each octopus has 2,000 suckers that work to grab shells for disguise; catch prey; and stabilize the body, allowing them to retreat to safety. Their “liquid” body can slither into the tiniest crevices to escape the jaws of the pajama shark. Finally, they can squirt ink, clouding the view of predators, and use their “jet propulsion” to zoom to safety.
The Apologia Science Curriculum is the perfect Christ-centered resource to supplement our lessons. Their “Exploring Creation” series dives into all aspects of science. One of our favorite elements, called "Creation Confirmation," gives specific explanations on why no one other than God could have created such marvelous wonders. Using its ampullae of lorenzini (nerve receptors) and brain, a shark can theoretically detect the precise location of a 9-volt battery from over 1,000 miles away. To this day, human science has not come close to producing such a phenomenon. It was clearly designed by a remarkably intelligent Designer!
Every month, the children study and recite a poem. Our February recitations included, “Our Lady of the Sea: Stella Maris”, “I Am the Atlantic Ocean” and “The Sermon of St. Francis,” which pay homage to God’s creations of the sea and sky. This quote says it all: “I brought the Faith of the Old World to the New. I brought the story of Christ, the love of Christ. I am the Atlantic Ocean. I came from the hand of God. He made me for the use of His children.”
Did you know that an octopus is a member of the cephalopod class, which is Greek for "head foot animal"? Stella maris (Latin, "our lady of the sea") was the springboard to learning derivatives such as "marine," "maritime," "mariner," "stellar" and "stelliferous." We studied fascinating aquatic animals ("aqua" is Latin for "water"). Some are nektonic ("nekton" is Greek for "to swim") such as sharks, rays, octopus and whales. Others ride the current or sit on the bottom of the ocean floor, called benthic ("benthos" is Greek for "depth of the sea") such as sponges, clams and sea stars. Studying Greek and Latin roots is beneficial to understanding English words and advancing academic performance.
Fridays are Creation Game Day, where we show off our skills playing charades, Pictionary, Jeopardy! etc. We have lots of laughs watching the children crawl like a crab, soar like an eagle, wave like the ocean, twinkle like a star and hop like a kangaroo. They are such great actors and artists! Miss Suzi plans dazzling art projects such as drawing underwater ocean scenes, making octopus stuffies, weaving an eye of God and designing fingerprint animals. In recess, we dance to “Our God is so big and so strong and so mighty ...There’s nothing our God can not do!” St. John Paul II Academy has experienced this firsthand over the past eight years and we give glory to God in the highest because there is “nothing our God cannot do!”
