John Paul II Academy: The case for studying creation

One of the most beautiful love stories in the Bible begins with Genesis 1, creation, a love story between God and man. When children enter elementary school, they begin hearing that evolution, not God, created the universe. As parents and educators, we need to present children with evidence of creation so they know within their hearts that God is their creator. Over Christmas vacation, the Holy Spirit inspired St. John Paul II Academy to design a curricular framework around the seven days of creation.

In January, we began with a general overview of creation. Each morning we gather, read and discuss Bible stories. The children love to share their faith praying together. Why did God make our universe? He thought it would be fun; he’s an artist and scientist; and he needed someplace for man to live. During our discussion, the children created playdough flowers, trees, and animals exemplifying the joy and excitement in creating — exactly how God felt creating the heavens and earth.