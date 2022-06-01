John Paul II Academy: The meaning of 'devotion'

As I was preparing for June devotionals, I started to wonder about the derivation of the word “devotion.” Devotion comes from the Latin "de," meaning “down, concerning"; and "votum," or "a promise to God, dedication." This led to my examination of conscience: What do I devote my time to? Is it pleasing to God? Do I guide my family and design lessons for students that invoke thought and attention to devotions? Ultimately, my class discussed various ways we manifest our deep love of God.

St. John Paul II Academy students have learned and prayed popular devotions, including the rosary, Stations of the Cross, Divine Mercy Novena and Memorare. We also had the luxury of attending Mass and Eucharistic Adoration at Holy Family, where several children first experienced spending quiet time with Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. It was emotional watching them kneel at the tabernacle, telling Jesus what was in their hearts and minds, their fears, joys, sadness, gratitude. We also examined the beautiful stained glass windows depicting events in the birth, life and death of Jesus and the Virgin Mary. “To be a Christian without prayer is no more possible than to be alive without breathing," the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said.

At JPII, each one of us is a teacher and a student. We have the responsibility to study and learn from Jesus, apostles, saints, the Bible, historical events, great thinkers and leaders. We have watched awe-inspiring movies leading to a deeper understanding of our faith. “Risen," an epic biblical story of the Resurrection, is told through the eyes of a non-believer. At the end, Jesus tells his apostles, “All power in Heaven and on Earth has been given to Me; go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, until the end of age.” — Matthew 28:18-20.

After Jesus ascended into heaven, each apostle went his separate way: Peter to Rome; Andrew to Greece and Turkey; James the Greater to Spain; John to Ephesus; Matthew to Persia and Ethiopia; Bartholomew to Armenia and India; Philip to Greece; Thomas to India; James the Less to Jerusalem; Simon the Zealot to Greece and Egypt; Jude (Thaddeus) to Armenia and the Middle East; and Matthias to Egypt, Turkey and Ethiopia. Do you ever wonder which apostles were helpful for your coming to know God? “The Chosen," a TV series, provided an encounter with Jesus that portrays him in a personal way. His endearing visit with the children and calling his apostles inspires us all to become “fishers of men" (Mark 1:17). We pray for vocations and the strength necessary to carry on their work.

“The Letters," a drama exploring the life of St. Mother Teresa and her work in the slums of Calcutta, inspired a stunning wall mural designed by Cohen Shutter and Natalie Pitcher and created by Miss Suzi and other students. The mural symbolizes the struggles Mother Teresa endured while glorifying God. Looking out the window of her convent, she sees the poorest of the poor and says, “Because of you, I see Jesus.” We instituted almsgiving NUT (no uniform today) days where the children donate canned goods or $1 to provide for food pantries or other service projects.

“Fatima” is a movie inspired by the true story of three young shepherds in Fatima, Portugal, reporting visions of the Virgin Mary. She appears to the children and asks them to pray the rosary daily to end World War I, and that God wishes for a greater devotion to Mary’s immaculate heart to save souls from Hell. At JPII, we heed Mary’s advice and pray to end the war in Ukraine, pray for all world leaders, and pray for an end to abortion.

How blessed we are in Cayuga County to have famous historical notables such as Harriet Tubman, William Seward and John Hardenbergh. The children visited Seymour Library to research Auburn natives who devoted their time and talent to important causes such as civil rights, abolition of slavery, politics, finance, serving their country, the arts, prison reform, etc. We are grateful to Lydia Rosell and Patrick Shea for sharing their passion for Auburn’s local history.

As our ninth school year comes to a close, we reflect on Jesus’s final words, “It is finished.” Not the cry of a victim, but the shout of the victor. Satan’s chokehold on humanity had come to an end. Peace be with all of you.

Jennifer T. Furnia is principal and head teacher at St. John Paul II Academy and the mother of three boys at the school. For more information, or to schedule a visit, visit jp2academy.com, call (315) 252-4393, email furniajp2@gmail.com or write to St. John Paul II Academy, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY 13021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0